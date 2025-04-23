DNREC, Center for Inland Bays to Partner on Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale Saturday, May 3

A youngster boards a DNREC airboat in the touch-a-boat area at the 2024 Water Family Fest at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View. Touch-a-boat and other attractions including rain garden development, wetlands exploration, a beekeeping demonstration, and a native plant sale again highlight the annual event co-sponsored by DNREC and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays /DNREC photo.

Annual Community Water and Nature Event to be Held at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) are partnering again to host Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale. The family-friendly, free admission event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at James Farm Ecological Preserve, located at 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View.

Since 2019, Water Family Fest highlights the work done by DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship and CIB toward benefiting Delaware’s natural resources and environment – including managing and monitoring wetlands, improving water quality, engaging community members, and overseeing, protecting and enhancing recreational shorelines and other natural resources.

Water Family Fest visitors can enjoy exhibits from more than 35 nature-based organizations and non-profits while participating in outdoor recreational and educational fun activities. Exhibitors offer a variety of environmental topics to explore, including shellfish, buffers, beaches, wetlands, beekeeping, local authors, rain gardens and native plants, which will be sold at the event by local nurseries. Family and children’s activities such as clay crafts, nature games, insect identification, a reading nook are other attractions for the event.

For the second year, Water Family Fest will include a “touch-a-boat” area, a kid-friendly experience where families can view from up close and board several DNREC boats used in field work. An airboat from the Division of Fish and Wildlife, a shallow-drive boat and a larger Shoreline and Waterway Management Section boat from the Division of Watershed Stewardship, along with a US Coast Guard rescue boat (tentative), all are expected at the event. DNREC staff will be circulating within the area to answer questions and explain what the boats are used for within DNREC programs.

Food vendors to be at the event are Grotto Pizza, Bountiful Bowls, and Bethany Brewing. The Dragonfly Trinity band will also be playing at the event’s main stage. Nurseries participating in the festival are Inland Bays Garden Center, Coastal Tributaries, and East View Farms. Sponsors of the event are Freeman Institute, Annie Powell Coldwell Banker Realty, Sussex Conservation District, Del-Coast Design & Build, and Ashton Pools.

Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale is held as a rain or shine event. Parking for attendees is located across the street from the James Farm Ecological Preserve’s main entrance. Overflow parking will be available at G&E Hardware (30264 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View).

More information about the Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale can be found on the DNREC website.

