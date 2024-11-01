AR-MEDCOM Soldiers expand knowledge, compassion at Turtle Mountain IRT

BELCOURT, N.D. –

Approximately 40 Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit and 7361st Veterinary Detachment, both out of Richmond, Virginia; as well as the 7250th Medical Support Unit and 7417th Troop Medical Clinic, both out of Alexandria, Virginia, engaged in a real-world medical mission during Innovative Readiness Training - Operation Walking Shield held in Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, July 9 to July 22, 2024.

Capt. Kyle Christian-Dold, an emergency room nurse of the 7457th MORU, said that her time working with Turtle Mountain IHS draws parallels from her prior experiences in living in and working in southwestern Colorado, as well as the Arizona and New Mexico areas of Navajo Nation.

"I think that it's those connections that made me feel particularly passionate about this IRT mission, and also learning more and expanding my knowledge, compassion and care toward all cultures and diversity," Christian-Dold said.

Christian-Dold said that the IHS staff have been accommodating in the integration of the AR-MEDCOM team.

"The folks that work here, although I've only been here a week, they've been very inclusive," said Christian-Dold. "The staff that I'm working next to, they want to teach us and offer us insight and again, help us serve their patients, population and community as best as they can."

The four aforementioned units from the Army Reserve Medical Command hierarchy collaborated with Turtle Mountain Indian Health Service to provide no-cost healthcare and veterinary services in the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

The AR-MEDCOM Soldiers were dispersed between the Quentin N. Burdick Memorial Hospital and the Turtle Mountain Community College, as well as shifting veterinary sites both here and in Dunseith, North Dakota.

Command Sgt. Maj. Blaise Martini, command sergeant major for the 7457th MORU, said that IRT missions solidify trust and confidence between the Army Reserve, interagency partners and local communities.

"I think that it is a huge impact for a couple of different reasons," said Martini. "For one, it helps generate that relationship between the Army itself, as well as local communities who we are providing these services for. It also provides our Soldiers the opportunity to get the training that they may not otherwise had. It creates that symbiotic relationship, so that we are able to benefit each other in a very positive way."

Col. Mary Crispin, commander for the 7457th MORU, said that IRT missions give Soldiers the opportunity to experience different cultures and communities, while witnessing the constructive results of their work.

"It provides that one-on-one contact with people of the United States; a lot of (the Soldiers) come from that same type of town," said Crispin.

"It is beneficial to the mind to do that kind of dynamic training; and then be able to see the direct impact."

Lt. Col. Daniel Skirvin, a field services veterinarian and public services veterinarian for the 7361st VD, said that his team was kept busy with the steady influx of pets and stray animals in the community that warranted medical attention.

"For the first week, we were doing surgery, trying to control the population, doing spays and neuters," Skirvin said. "So those days, we did between 10 to 15 surgeries a day. Other days, we were trying to shoot for about 30. After that, we transitioned to a vaccination and wellness mission."

Skirvin said this IRT mission also served as a training platform to impart both his experiences and knowledge to newer Soldiers, and prepare them for the future.

"When I get to spend time here teaching people how to restrain, how to place a catheter, how to do anesthesia; these things are directly going to be transferred to save lives of military working dogs down the line," said Skirvin.

Operation Walking Shield is an interagency collaboration between AR-MEDCOM and IHS, with ongoing IRT missions this year that are also taking place in the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana, and the Fort Belknap Indian Community in Havre, Montana.

Crispin said the Soldiers who took part will definitely see how their work has paid off.

"When we're done with the IRT, they can really see all their hard work directly related to what comes back, and people really seem to appreciate it no matter where we've been and who we've been with," Crispin said.

"It's always been an excellent experience."