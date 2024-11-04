Splash Plumbing Acquires Pacific Backflow, Expands Backflow Services Across Orange and San Diego Counties

Expanding and strengthening backflow service coverage throughout the region with a shared mission and values

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Plumbing , a leading plumbing provider in Southern California known for its reliable and comprehensive service offerings, has announced its acquisition of Pacific Backflow Corporation. Pacific Backflow, established in 1982, is well-regarded for its expert backflow testing, repair, installation, and certification services across San Diego County. This acquisition marks an exciting expansion for Splash Plumbing, now allowing it to deliver certified backflow services throughout all of Orange County and San Diego County.Pacific Backflow’s longstanding commitment to excellence in backflow prevention will complement Splash Plumbing’s wide-ranging plumbing services, focused on service to commercial and homeowners association customers . Together, the combined team will address regional demands for certified backflow solutions that support health and safety standards while reducing potential cross-contamination risks in plumbing systems.“We are thrilled to welcome Pacific Backflow to the Splash Plumbing family, and we are so excited to embark on a partnership that is built on tremendously close values alignment,” said Wayne Taylor, President of Splash Plumbing. “This acquisition underscores our dedication to providing trusted and timely services that protect water safety across Southern California. Our expanded footprint will allow us to better serve our growing customer base and further our mission to become the most trusted property vendor in Southern California.”Through this partnership, Splash Plumbing continues its mission of providing expert, customer-centered plumbing solutions with a team that’s "large enough to serve, small enough to care." The expanded backflow services are expected to enhance the quality and reliability of plumbing support for residential, commercial, and property maintenance clients.For more information on Splash Plumbing’s services, visit Splash Plumbing’s website, or to learn more about Pacific Backflow, visit Pacific Backflow’s website.About Splash PlumbingSplash Plumbing has served Orange County and Los Angeles since 1998, delivering high-quality plumbing services and solutions tailored to the needs of each client. Known for its urgent service, can-do attitude, and industry-leading communication standards, Splash Plumbing has become a trusted partner for plumbing needs in Southern California.About Pacific Backflow CorporationFounded in 1982, Pacific Backflow Corporation specializes in certified backflow testing, installation, repair, and certification services. The company is dedicated to promoting water safety by helping clients ensure their plumbing systems meet regulatory and safety standards.

