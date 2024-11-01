“Rescue: HI-Surf” Episode Directed by Native Hawaiian Filmmaker Erin Lau to Air November 4 on FOX

Posted on Nov 1, 2024 in News

Hawaii hires for the hit series earned more than $31 million in total wages; workforce training also provided to local interns

HONOLULU—The pulse-pounding new drama “Rescue: HI-Surf,” a co-production of John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, continues to further opportunities for Hawaii’s creative talent. Native Hawaiian filmmaker Erin Lau directs the seventh episode of the North Shore Oahu-set series as it follows the personal and professional lives of local lifeguards. Airing on FOX November 4, 2024, the episode marks Lau’s directorial debut in the network television space, furthering her impressive writer/director/producer credits across high-profile branded content and award-winning short films.

Exploring themes of redemption, legacy and identity, Erin Lau’s dynamic body of work is known for empathetic storytelling. Since graduating from Chapman University’s MFA program, she has honed her craft through opportunities with the Sundance Institute, Tribeca Studios and Women in Film among others. Lau’s work has screened at more than 50 film festivals globally. Her Chapman thesis, “The Moon and the Night,” received support from the Sundance Native Lab and the Criterion Channel. Her short film, “Inheritance,” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and won the Oscar-qualifying Best Hawaii Short Award at the 42nd Hawaii International Film Festival. Through Jubilee Media, Lau has directed content for global brands such as Google.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support from our local film community and the collective of organizations and advocates that have helped me grow as a filmmaker and are empowering even more voices,” shares Lau. “Opportunities like this are essential for our emerging artists, and I’m thrilled to be part of ?Rescue: HI-Surf’ as it celebrates Hawaii’s creatives and stories.”

Lau joins over 2,100 local cast and crew that have been part of the first season of “Rescue: HI-Surf,” collectively earning more than $31.75 million in wages. The series inspired by the water men and women of Hawaii has additionally invested more than $33.85 million in the local economy through food purchases, lodging, equipment and office rentals and goods and services from local vendors. Production is also championing the next generation of creative workers, bringing on local interns across various departments and offering hands-on experience in roles as production assistants.

Said Georja Skinner, chief officer, Creative Industries Division (CID) at the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), “‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ has made a significant step in providing Erin this opportunity to direct television. Already an accomplished, award-winning filmmaker, she is committed to her community to see others realize their dreams. The series not only authentically captures the courage and care of Hawaii’s lifeguard community but is also creating valuable workforce opportunities for local creatives on a network series.”

“Rescue: HI-Surf” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. in Hawaii on FOX affiliate KHON-TV.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

About Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawaii’s creative economy. Through initiatives, program development and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawaii’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries. As a major branch of CID, the Hawaii Film Office (HFO) was established as the one-stop central coordinator for film and photographic use of state-administered parks, beaches, highways, and facilities and is committed to developing Hawaii’s film industry, which provides desirable jobs for residents, as well as opportunities to build the creative and technical skillsets of the local workforce.

