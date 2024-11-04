Progressive Mobility Physio & Performance Expands and Partners with Integrated Insurance Advisors

Chris and Jenn meet to discuss business and coverages important to sustained success.

Holistic physical therapy firm selects Integrated Insurance Advisors as their commercial insurance provider to support business growth.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Mobility Physio & Performance, a leading physical therapy and sports performance center in Spartanburg, SC, has announced a strategic partnership with Integrated Insurance Advisors to provide comprehensive business and professional liability insurance. This collaboration comes on the heels of Progressive Mobility's recent expansion, which saw the company double its space and increase its staff.

The partnership with Integrated Insurance Advisors marks a significant milestone for Progressive Mobility, enabling the company to streamline its growth and expansion efforts. By securing tailored insurance solutions, Progressive Mobility can now focus on delivering top-tier physical therapy, sports performance, and massage services to its growing client base.

Jenn Wallace, owner of Progressive Mobility Physio & Performance, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Chris [from Integrated Insurance Advisors] enabled us to think about our business differently to ensure we were including our new equipment while planning for future expansion."

The recent expansion of Progressive Mobility's facilities and team underscores the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality physical therapy, sports performance, and massage services in the Spartanburg area. The doubled space allows for the integration of cutting-edge equipment and technologies, further enhancing the range and quality of services offered to clients.

By partnering with Integrated Insurance Advisors, Progressive Mobility has secured a comprehensive insurance package that not only covers their current assets and operations but also provides flexibility for future growth. This forward-thinking approach to risk management aligns perfectly with Progressive Mobility's vision for continued expansion and improvement of their services.

About Progressive Mobility Physio & Performance

Progressive Mobility Physio & Performance is a leading physical therapy, sports performance, and massage center located in Spartanburg, SC. Committed to excellence in patient care and performance enhancement, the center offers a wide range of services tailored to meet individual client needs.

About Integrated Insurance Advisors

Integrated Insurance Advisors specializes in providing comprehensive insurance solutions for businesses across various industries. With a focus on tailored coverage and risk management, they help companies secure their assets and operations for sustainable growth.

For more information on Progressive Mobility Physio & Performance:

Contact Name: Jenn Wallace

Contact Email: jenn@progressivemobilitypt.com

Contact Phone Number: (864) 485-5910

Photography by Taylor Johnson Photography

