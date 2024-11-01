Total Security Global Inc. (TSG) CEO Proud to Announce Publication of New Book, 'The Safety of Things'

New Book Discusses The Safety of Human, Physical and Digital Assets: Critical Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protection of critical infrastructure comprises a combination of protection for human, physical and digital assets. The new book The Safety of Things - Considerations for Keeping Human, Physical and Digital Assets Safe – the Critical Infrastructure Perspective shines a light on all the people, process and technology moving parts that should be considered to keep critical infrastructure truly safe. Authored by Robert Davies, CEO of multiple security-related companies and a globally recognized expert in cybersecurity and infrastructure with over three decades of hands-on experience, this book is both timely and necessary for understanding the intricacies of protecting critical infrastructure in our rapidly evolving world – and the consequences of not doing so.

The book begins by emphasizing a stark reality: the fragility of the systems we depend on and how quickly our way of life could change without them. Drawing lessons from recent global disruptions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, The Safety of Things demonstrates how elements like water access, power grids, transportation networks, and internet connectivity form the backbone of our societies but are taken for granted. The book compels readers to consider not only their importance but their vulnerabilities.

“People rarely think about critical infrastructure until it fails,” Rob says. “But the truth is, it’s the very fabric holding our world together. We’ve reached a point where a loss of connectivity can be just as catastrophic as a power outage was to prior generations. The Safety of Things explains the why and the how of avoiding catastrophes. Civilization will become uncivilized pretty quickly if the electricity fails.”

Rob’s deep expertise and comprehensive insights offer a unique perspective on what it means to build resilient, adaptable systems. Blending historical analysis with forward-thinking solutions, the book navigates through the challenges of updating traditional critical infrastructures to meet the demands of modern society, all while emphasizing sustainability and equitable access. It explores the pros and cons of convergence of cyber and physical security – to paraphrase Wayne Gretzky, convergence is where the puck will be, so we need to prepare now to get to that point.

Readers will find practical takeaways for policy makers, urban planners, business leaders, and even everyday citizens who wish to understand and contribute to building a more secure, connected world. With a conversational yet authoritative tone, and some humor, Rob invites readers to recognize the hidden systems that make their daily lives possible and challenges them to rethink how we prepare for an uncertain future.

The Safety of Things is more than a book; it’s a call to action. It urges readers to acknowledge the interdependence of their lives with these invisible structures and advocate for change that ensures resilience for generations to come.

The book was released in October 2024, and is available through Amazon and Kindle online platforms.

Rob is a recovering network engineer and project manager by trade, but also gained an MBA along the way which means he speaks both technology and business. And Risk, having performed way too many assessments over the last 20+ years. His extensive career includes living and working in many different cultures across the world, working with top-tier organizations globally, and contributing insights that bridge the gap between technological innovation and practical infrastructure solutions.

TSG Inc., established in Florida in 2024, and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV., is a privately-owned small business providing Physical Security Consulting and Solutions Delivery with main focus on converging technologies to protect physical and human assets, with focus on critical infrastructure.

