More than Just a Doll: Active Duty Family Launches MY HERO from San Diego, California

Matt, Jaclyn, Mason and Hayden with a My Hero Doll

A Revolutionary Concept That enables Military Families To Maintain Connection

As soon as I opened my mouth, Mason lit up like the Fourth of July," Matthew recalls. "He knew exactly who I was. I was the Dude in the books.” — Matthew Miller

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew and Jaclyn Miller, founders of UMBO Books, are thrilled to announce the launch of the MY HERO Collection, a line of customizable, recordable plush dolls designed to keep military families connected across distances. Born out of their own experience as a military family, the MY HERO doll provides children with a tangible connection to their loved ones through recorded messages and stories.The inspiration for MY HERO began during Matthew's deployment in 2020 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt . Shortly after their son Mason was born, Matthew, a U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer, deployed, leaving Jaclyn and Mason at home. To help Mason feel connected and keep Matthew present in their home, Jaclyn suggested he record bedtime stories for Mason. The recordings became a powerful way for father and son to stay connected during Matthew's absence. When he returned six months later, Mason didn't initially recognize him until Matthew spoke."As soon as I opened my mouth, Mason lit up like the Fourth of July," Matthew recalls. "He knew exactly who I was. I was the Dude in the books."A few years later, after life slowed down a bit, Matthew set out to accomplish one of his goals on his bucket list, to write a children's book. Inspired by the fun and challenges of teaching Mason to dress himself, Matthew and Mason wrote Benny Backwards. "At the time, we were teaching Mason to dress himself, and he kept putting his clothes on backwards. We made up stories, and I decided to write a book," Jaclyn shared. "I didn't know who would buy it, but I gave it to a friend of mine whose son had cancer. It became a top seller on Amazon for a couple of weeks. This encouraged me to write more." At the time, the Millers were going through a home renovations and partially living out of their garage.With the success of Benny Backwards, the Millers were inspired to continue sharing stories and finding new ways for families to stay close, even when apart. Jaclyn, who first suggested recording books for Mason, envisioned taking it a step further by turning Matt's book into a recordable book. When they found out it was proprietary, Matt who had considered a plush companion with the book suggested putting a recorder inside a doll. From there, MY HERO was born.Recently, the Millers introduced MY HERO at the Military Influencer Conference in Atlanta, where it captured the interest of global retailers and influencers alike, drawn to its unique blend of connection and comfort for military families.Personalized Details: Options for skin tone, hair color, and military branch, making each doll unique to the familyAuthentic Uniforms: Hand-designed military attire with removable patches for realism and personalization16 MB Internal Recorder: A rechargeable recorder, perfect for capturing stories, messages, and songs from parents to children"Our mission is to bring comfort, familiarity, and connection to military children," says Jaclyn, a clinical audiologist and co-founder. "MY HERO was created to bridge the gap and keep families close., no matter the distance"In addition, 5% of MY HERO sales support the MY HERO Fund, which helps provide prescription glasses for military children. This initiative is especially close to the Millers' hearts, as their younger son Hayden requires frequent prescription changes not covered by TRICARE."It's amazing to finally see the dolls in the hands of military families. We put all we had into these dolls, and to see the reaction of children when they see and hear them for the first time is priceless. It definitely brings a tear to your eye. It made all the hard work worth it."visit www.umbobooks.com and follow their journey on Instagram @umboherodolls and see reaction videos of children receiving dolls and learn more about the My Hero Story.

Reaction Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.