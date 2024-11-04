US Aviation Academy Acquisition of Flyt Aviation Assets in Atlanta Georgia

US Aviation Academy, a leader in providing professional pilot training, has acquired the assets of Flyt Aviation at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, GA

We are excited to bring our proven training programs and experienced instructors to the Atlanta area and to provide a new gateway for aspiring pilots in Atlanta Georgia and beyond.” — Mike Sykes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Aviation Academy Acquires Assets of Flyt Aviation in Atlanta, Georgia at Falcon FieldUS Aviation Academy, a leading provider of professional pilot and aircraft mechanic training, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the assets of Flyt Aviation, a well-established flight school based at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. This acquisition marks US Aviation Academy’s expansion into the greater Atlanta area, bringing its renowned flight training programs and industry expertise to a new region in response to increasing demand for skilled pilots.Falcon Field (KFFC) is an ideal location for the expansion, providing a state-of-the-art facility in a vibrant aviation community. The acquisition of Flyt Aviation's assets enables US Aviation Academy to offer a full range of flight training services, from Private Pilot Certificates to advanced commercial training, in the bustling Atlanta market. With this strategic move, US Aviation Academy aims to deliver top-tier flight instruction to local and international students, creating new opportunities for individuals pursuing professional pilot careers."This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to expand access to quality aviation training nationwide," said Mike Sykes, CEO of US Aviation Academy. "We are excited to bring our proven training programs and experienced instructors to the Atlanta area and to provide a new gateway for aspiring pilots in Atlanta Georgia and beyond."The new Atlanta campus at Falcon Field will initially operate under Part 61, allowing for flexible, personalized training schedules that can accelerate students' paths to their goals. With Part 141 certification pending FAA approval, US Aviation Academy plans to expand its offerings to meet the needs of a diverse student population, including those seeking structured, accelerated career pathways and self-examining authority.Through the integration of Flyt Aviation's assets, US Aviation Academy reaffirms its commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in aviation education. The Falcon Field location will benefit from US Aviation Academy’s extensive resources and expertise, providing students with access to well-maintained aircraft, advanced training technology, and a curriculum aligned with the needs of the modern aviation industry.For more information about the programs offered at US Aviation Academy's new Atlanta campus or to enroll, please visit www.usaviationacademy.com About US Aviation AcademyUS Aviation Academy, headquartered in Denton, Texas, is a premier flight training and aircraft maintenance education provider, serving students from around the world. Known for its rigorous training programs, experienced instructors, and commitment to student success, US Aviation Academy offers a range of courses designed to meet the demands of the aviation industry. With locations across the United States, US Aviation Academy is dedicated to preparing the next generation of skilled pilots and aviation professionals.Contact:Steve KuglerVP, Business DevelopmentUS Aviation AcademyPhone: 940-252-0488Email: skugler@usaviationacademy.comWebsite: http://www.usaviationacademy.com

US Aviation Academy Professional Pilot Training

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.