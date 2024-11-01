Veterans Day Message from WDVA Director David Puente

In recognition of this year’s Veterans Day theme, we salute the loyalty and service that define our Veterans. Your steadfast devotion to duty and country inspires us all.

From the battlefields to the home front, your unwavering commitment has safeguarded our freedoms and upheld the values we hold dear. Each of you has demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience, embodying the true spirit of patriotism.

Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. Whether you served in times of peace or conflict, your contributions have made a lasting impact on our nation. We honor your bravery, your dedication, and your loyalty.

This Veterans Day, we stand united in gratitude. We remember the fallen, support the living, and express our deepest appreciation for the countless ways you have served. Your legacy of loyalty and service will continue to inspire future generations.

By raising awareness of the benefits, services, and programs available to Veterans, service members, and their families, we ensure they receive the support they deserve. To learn more about these benefits, please visit the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs website at www.dva.wa.gov.

Thank you, Veterans and their families, for your service. We honor you today and every day.

Washington Department of Veterans Affairs would also like to remind all Washingtonians that the laws defining who a Veteran has recently changed, expanding Veterans Benefits in Washington State.

Who is impacted? As of June 6, 2024, the state of Washington broadened its definition of “veteran” to include:

Eligibility for Federal Benefits: Any Veteran already eligible for federal Department of Veterans Affairs non-service-connected pension and disability compensation.

Inclusive Criteria: Veterans separated with less than honorable characterizations of service due solely to sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, regardless of characterization of service.

What benefits are now available? State and Local Veterans Benefits such as county Veterans assistance funds, civil service employment preference, state parks passes, hunting and fishing licenses, admission to State Veterans Homes, homeownership down payment assistance, licensing extensions, property tax relief, and tuition waivers at public colleges. (The change in WA State law does not impact Federal Veterans Programs such as VA Health Care and Medical Centers, Vet Centers, GI Bill, or National or State Veteran Cemeteries.)

Learn more: https://dva.wa.gov/definition-veteran