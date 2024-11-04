Amazon MGM Studios' Holiday Film 'Red One' Brings the Christmas Action to Roblox

Livewire and Amazon MGM deliver action-packed holiday integration, bringing Dwayne Johnson's latest film to one of Roblox's top-ranked games

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the global gaming marketing leader, has teamed up with Amazon MGM Studios and UGC game development studio Small World Games to create a groundbreaking integration for the upcoming holiday action spectacular, "Red One." This partnership brings the star power of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans to Anime Defenders, a top Roblox game with over 2.75 billion lifetime visits. Launched earlier this year, Anime Defenders has quickly become a fan favorite, offering a unique twist on the tower defense genre by challenging players to fend off hordes of enemies using anime-inspired characters as their defensive units. Now, this top-ranked Roblox experience will host its first-ever branded integration.

Starting November 1st, players of Anime Defenders will defend the North Pole in an exclusive and thrilling new "Red One" themed raid level, transforming the game's signature tower defense gameplay into a winter wonderland battleground, where players join forces with Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) to protect Santa from his would-be kidnappers. Along with Callum, players will enlist the help of Jack O'Malley (portrayed by Chris Evans in the film) and Garcia, a Polar Bear member of the E.L.F. team.

To bring the adventure film to life inside Roblox, Livewire collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios and Small World Games, utilizing behind-the-scenes footage, 3D models, and materials directly from the filmmakers to ensure the visual accuracy of this Red One-themed world. Gamers will be able to unlock Callum Drift's soon to be iconic combat suit, giving them the opportunity to take out the bad guys in style! Fans who complete the "Red One" raid will also have the chance to unlock an exclusive hero, Garcia, to add to their permanent Anime Defenders roster. He’ll also have access to the powerful Acquiescer, a freezing device in the film which can be seen prominently in the Red One trailer.

"With 'Red One,' we're setting new standards, entertainment is evolving to interactive entertainment and it's directly reaching next-gen audiences in ways they now expect from brands,” said Livewire CSO Gareth Leeding. “We're transporting millions of Roblox players into a fantastical holiday adventure that only gaming can deliver. Through Anime Defenders, players aren’t just watching 'Red One' – they're living it, breathing it, and shaping their own heroic journey alongside Dwayne Johnson's larger-than-life character. This magical fusion of cinematic storytelling and interactive gameplay showcases the incredible potential when innovative game developers, forward-thinking film studios, and creative marketers join forces, achieving a level of immersion that puts players at the heart of the action in a way traditional media simply can't match.

"We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Red One into the world of Anime Defenders. Our players love epic, action-packed experiences, and this collaboration will deliver just that—an unforgettable holiday adventure," said Zankhit Chawda, Founder of Small World Games. "Working alongside Amazon MGM Studios and Livewire to make this integration happen has been an exciting journey, and we can't wait for our community to experience this one-of-a-kind raid that blends cinema and gameplay in ways that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment."

Red One,' directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), is set to hit theaters on November 15. After Santa Claus — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

For more information about “Red One” or to experience the action yourself, visit RedOneMovie.com

#RedOneMovie

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining ad tech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and much more. They have delivered award-winning integrated gaming campaigns for the world's biggest names, including Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group.

About Small World Games

Small World Games is a world-class UGC game development studio based in Bangalore, India. With over a decade of experience and more than 2 billion unique play sessions, the studio delivers award-winning, high-quality games. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing and top-ranked developers on Roblox globally, Small World Games collaborates with major brands to create engaging, immersive integrations for its vast community of players. Learn more at sworld.gg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.