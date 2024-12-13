'Red One' Delivers Record-Breaking Success on Roblox

Livewire and Amazon MGM Studios’ holiday integration on Roblox sets new benchmark for integrated entertainment campaigns on the platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon MGM Studios' "Red One" integration in Anime Defenders on Roblox has achieved over 163 million game visits, marking it as the biggest limited-time movie activation on the platform. Running from November 1-21, the experience generated 1.7 billion minutes of total gameplay time during its run. The integration was developed by global gaming marketing leader Livewire in partnership with Small World Games, setting a new standard for how entertainment brands can authentically engage with gaming audiences.

The groundbreaking collaboration brought Hollywood production values to the gaming world through an innovative approach that utilized actual production assets from the film. Livewire worked directly with Amazon MGM Studios to incorporate behind-the-scenes footage and authentic 3D models, delivering a truly immersive experience within the Roblox environment.

“This record-breaking performance demonstrates the power of treating gaming platforms as primary entertainment channels rather than mere marketing add-ons," said Gareth Leeding, CSO at Livewire. "By working closely with Amazon MGM Studios to bring authentic elements of the film into the game, we successfully created an experience that resonated deeply with next-gen audiences who expect this level of immersion in their entertainment."

The integration, featured in Anime Defenders, which boasts over 3 billion lifetime visits, allowed players to join the film's high-stakes mission to save Christmas. Players defended the North Pole alongside Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), the North Pole's Head of Security, and Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans), the world's most infamous bounty hunter. Players who completed special missions could unlock exclusive items including Drift's iconic combat suit and the powerful Acquiescer, a freezing device featured prominently in the film. The campaign's exceptional performance reinforces gaming's position as the most effective channel for reaching and engaging next-gen entertainment audiences at scale.

Following the theatrical campaign's unprecedented success, the experience will return to Anime Defenders in conjunction with the film's Amazon Prime Video release. From December 12-20, players will have another opportunity to engage with the film's universe and complete missions to unlock exclusive in-game items.

Directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), "Red One" follows the action-packed adventure that unfolds after Santa Claus — Code Name: RED ONE — is kidnapped, launching a globe-trotting mission to save Christmas. The film is currently playing in theaters globally.

For more information about “Red One” or to experience the action yourself, visit RedOneMovie.com

#RedOneMovie

About Livewire

Livewire is a global gaming marketing company building the next-gen attention platform. By combining ad tech, gaming media exclusives, and brand strategy, Livewire is the single entry point into gaming for brands. Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale through in-game ads, custom integrations, world builds, and much more. They have delivered award-winning integrated gaming campaigns for the world's biggest names, including Samsung, Maybelline, Uber, and A24. Learn more at livewire.group.

About Small World Games

Small World Games is a world-class UGC game development studio based in Bangalore, India. With over a decade of experience and more than 2 billion unique play sessions, the studio delivers award-winning, high-quality games. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing and top-ranked developers on Roblox globally, Small World Games collaborates with major brands to create engaging, immersive integrations for its vast community of players. Learn more at sworld.gg

