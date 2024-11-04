Bipartisan Leaders Across Georgia Reaffirm Confidence in Election Integrity as November 5 Approaches

Pillars of the Community

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Election Day just days away, a distinguished coalition of bipartisan Georgia leaders, known as the "Pillars of the Community," has issued a strong statement of confidence in the integrity and resilience of Georgia’s election system. Representing a diverse cross-section of Georgia’s communities—business owners, faith leaders, and civic advocates—the Pillars are united in their call to Georgians to head to the polls, assured by the robust measures in place to protect every vote.In a statement underscoring their commitment to transparency and security in the electoral process, the coalition declared:“After thorough reviews and consultations with local officials, we are confident in the accuracy, security, and transparency of Georgia’s election system. We stand behind Georgia’s election officials and their commitment to secure, fair elections, and urge our fellow Georgians to reject disinformation and participate with confidence.”This message of support from respected community members comes at a crucial time for voter confidence. The statement emphasizes several core elements of Georgia’s secure election process: required voter ID for all voting methods, strict signature verification for absentee ballots, and voting machines that are fully isolated from internet access. Additionally, each vote is supported by a paper ballot, enabling accurate recounts and thorough post-election audits. Election management is overseen by county election boards, backed by bipartisan poll workers, and dedicated to a smooth, secure voting experience.The Pillars of the Community coalition draws strength from its bipartisan leadership on the national stage: co-chairs Ben Ginsberg, a respected election attorney for President George W. Bush, and Bob Bauer, former White House Counsel to President Barack Obama. Their partnership underscores the coalition’s bipartisan mission to rebuild and reinforce public trust in the nation’s election systems.About Pillars of the CommunityPillars of the Community, a national, bipartisan initiative led by Ben Ginsberg, former legal counsel for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, and Bob Bauer, former White House Counsel to Barack Obama, supports local leaders working to bolster public confidence in the election process. In addition to Georgia, similar efforts are active in other critical battleground states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.For more information, please visit www.pillarsofthecommunity.org

