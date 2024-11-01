Mace & Grothman Demand Charleston’s Sanctuary  Sheriff Provide Information on Refusal to Cooperate with ICE Efforts to take Custody of Illegal Aliens Charged with Crimes

WASHINGTON— Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) are investigating instances of local law enforcement, including Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when illegal aliens are booked in their county jails. In a letter to County of Charleston Sheriff Kristin Graziano, the lawmakers seek all documents and communications related to cases of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office refusing to turn over custody of illegal aliens to ICE prior to their release. The lawmakers warn Sheriff Graziano they may use the compulsory process if she does not provide the requested information.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating why some local law enforcement officials—yourself among them—are refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to ensure that illegal aliens booked into your jails pending criminal charges can be taken into custody by ICE prior to their release,” wrote the lawmakers. “This refusal to cooperate endangers local residents.”

Aside from rescinding the pre-existing agreement by which the Sheriff’s Office allowed sufficient hold time for ICE to take custody of illegal aliens prior to release, Sheriff Graziano has also refused to honor at least 51 detainer requests issued by ICE, according to ICE data. That appears to include a detainer for an illegal alien who was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and then released back into the community. Documentary evidence of these facts was submitted for the record by Representative Mace at a hearing on “The Border Crisis: The Cost of Chaos,” held by the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs on September 25, 2024.

“Due to your actions, ICE has designated Charleston County a ‘non-cooperative’ institution for refusing to detain criminal aliens long enough for ICE to take custody of them,” continued the lawmakers. “If you fail to produce the requested documents by November 15, 2024, the Committee will consider additional measures, including use of the compulsory process, to gain compliance and obtain this critical material.”

Read the letter to Sheriff Graziano here.