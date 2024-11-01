Ignite a Love for Reading with Patsy Dunstan’s 'My Interactive Book of Poems'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patsy Dunstan's is proud to announce the publication of his most recent book, “My Interactive Book of Poems”. This book is revolutionizing the way young readers encounter poetry. With more than 50 original poems in a variety of formats, including free verse and haiku, this one-of-a-kind poetry workbook is designed to uplift kids and foster a love of language. The workbook, which is broken up into six interesting sections, includes imaginative writing and reading exercises along with challenging questions that encourage kids to interact deeply with each poem. “My Interactive Book of Poems” fosters young readers' creativity, increases vocabulary, and develops critical literacy skills by highlighting the importance of rhythm, voice, and intonation. It is a priceless resource for educators and parents, offering a memorable and enjoyable method to teach kids about the joy of poetry and the beauty of words.This creative book comes at a time when educational circles are beginning to acknowledge the impact of poetry. By taking children on a lifelong trip into the world of words, Dunstan's book seeks to awaken the poet inside every kid.“My Interactive Book of Poems” is now available on Amazon. My Interactive Alphabet in Verse with Shape Poems Activities and Answers: Book 1 - For young children three to five years old. MY INTERACTIVE BOOK OF POEMS: Book 2 - Elementary and Middle SchoolAbout the AuthorInspired by the rhymes and lyrics she heard from her parents, Patsy Dunstan developed a deep love for poetry at a young age. She became a reader and teacher because of her early interest in language, sharing impromptu poetry with her students to encourage study. Dunstan's love of literature is now seen in “My Interactive Book of Poems”, where she encourages young readers to experience the richness and beauty of poetry.

