Free Disaster Legal Services Available for Connecticut Severe Storm and Flooding Survivors

Free legal counseling, assistance and/or referrals are available for Connecticut residents in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties as they recover from the August 18-19, 2024 severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides. People do not need to apply for FEMA Assistance to receive Disaster Legal Services.

To be eligible for these services survivors must have been directly affected by the disaster and not have sufficient means to hire an attorney for legal disaster-related issues. Services typically provided include:

Help with insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills, loss of property, loss of life, etc.

Drafting of new wills and other legal papers lost in the disaster.

Assistance with home repair contracts and contractors.

Counseling and advice about landlord/tenant matters.

Estate administration, including guardianships and conservatorships.

Help with consumer protection matters, remedies, and procedures.

Preparation of powers of attorney and guardianship materials.

FEMA appeals support, such as identifying and gathering relevant documentation.

Individuals who are interested in receiving this legal assistance may call 1-860-612-2038 and leave a message. The hotline accepts calls 24-hours a day, however, people may be prompted to leave a message and a specialist will contact them within two business days.

The service is a partnership between the Connecticut Bar Association, Statewide Legal Services of Connecticut, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and FEMA. Disaster Legal Services attorneys are not FEMA employees. They are volunteers who provide survivors with legal counseling, advice, and, when appropriate, legal representation in non-fee-generating cases that are not against the federal government.