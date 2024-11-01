How to Appeal a FEMA Individual Assistance Decision

BRISTOL, Va.— FEMA’s first decision may not be the final decision; all Virginians that applied for Individual Assistance from FEMA may not be approved the first time they apply, but there are opportunities to appeal FEMA’s decision. All applicants will receive a determination letter that contains FEMA’s decision and next steps for the applicant. In the event of a denial, sometimes FEMA simply needs more information or supporting documentation from the applicant in order to approve the application or additional types of assistance. Hurricane Helene survivors have the right to appeal any FEMA decision or award amount. Appeals must be filed within 60 days from the date on the determination letter.

All FEMA determination letters explain the types of documents that may help an applicant appeal FEMA’s decision or the awarded amount for that type of assistance. Supporting documents may include:

Receipt and bills for any eligible repairs or expenses related to the disaster.

for any eligible repairs or expenses related to the disaster. Repair estimates from contractors or repair services.

from contractors or repair services. Property titles or deeds to prove ownership of the damaged property.

to prove ownership of the damaged property. Additional information or any other documents that may support the reasons for the appeal.

Applicants may include an explanation in their appeal about why they believe FEMA’s decision was incorrect, but it is not required. When submitting any documentation or information to FEMA for an appeal, applicants must include their:

Full name;

Current phone number and address;

FEMA application number and disaster number (DR-4831) on every page ; and

; and Address of the disaster-damaged home.

Additionally, receipts, bills, and estimates must include the business name and contact information to help FEMA confirm the information is accurate.

Applicants should read their determination letter carefully for what is needed to help FEMA process the appeal. If applicants want to send additional information, they can send a signed and completed Appeal Request Form (a copy of this form is included with the FEMA determination letter) and/or a written appeal letter.

Appeals may be sent:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Log into your account and upload supporting documents via the Correspondence Upload Center.

at DisasterAssistance.gov. Log into your account and upload supporting documents via the Correspondence Upload Center. In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

at a Disaster Recovery Center. By mail : FEMA Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Center P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

: FEMA Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Center P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055. By fax: (800) 827-8112, Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program.

If an applicant is unable to submit their appeal, someone else can do it for them. FEMA will need the applicant’s written permission to share information about the application. Applicants can do this by completing an Authorization for the Release of Information Under the Privacy Act form and sending it to FEMA with your appeal paperwork.

All appeals and additional documentation are reviewed. Decisions are usually made within 30 days of receiving the appeal; however, it may take up to 90 days for a decision. Additional information may be requested from applicants if FEMA does not have enough information to make a decision based on the appeal.

Applicants will be notified in writing of the response to your appeal, either by mail or via the DisasterAssistance.gov account created when they applied with FEMA.

If applicants have questions regarding their determination letter or how to appeal, applicants may visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If applicants use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or other communication services, they should be ready to provide their service number.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA's Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.