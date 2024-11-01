Rhode Island Department of Education Awards $5 Million in ARTS Initiative - Act II Grants

Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Providence Public School District (PPSD) Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez, and Rhode Island state, city, and school leaders gathered with students today at Hope High School for the Arts to announce the awarding of $5 million in grants as part of the Art Reengages Talent in Students (ARTS) Initiative Act II. The latest round of grants will provide school districts statewide with funds to bolster their arts programming and professional development.

The event, which featured student performances, also highlighted Hope's newly renovated auditorium, which is part of the PPSD's historic $1 billion school construction plan to ensure that 100 percent of PPSD students are learning in new or like-new school facilities by 2030. On Election Day, question 6 will ask City of Providence voters to consider a $400 million local bond referendum to support additional facility improvements. Hope High School for the Arts is also one of five PPSD schools that engaged in a rigorous, data-driven process to redesign their academic programs to meet student and family interests and prepare students for postsecondary success.

"High-quality art programs are critical for deeply engaging students in learning and helping them develop their creative talents and skills to succeed beyond the classroom," said Governor Dan McKee. "Education is a top priority for my Administration, and we know that investments like ARTS grants will improve the learning experiences of students across the Ocean State. I look forward to seeing how these funds make a positive impact in our school communities."

"With our innovative grant program, RIDE is investing in the arts statewide because they are essential to the overall school experience and success of our students," said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "Whether it be through performing, visual, or culinary arts, investments in creative disciplines empower students to use their imagination, develop their talents, and enhance their critical thinking skills. I am thrilled we are able to award a second round of grants to ensure all students have a positive and well-rounded education that sets them up for long-term success."

RIDE launched Act I of the ARTS Initiative in spring 2022, providing local education agencies (LEAs) with grants totaling $4.5 million to support arts in their schools. The awards for the first round ranged from $10,000 to nearly $700,000.

For Act II, $5 million from the School Building Authority (SBA) Capital Fund will be allocated to local education agencies on a per-student basis. A full list of recipients of Act II can be found here. Top recipients include:

Providence: $928,985 Pawtucket: $381,404 Cranston: $358,956 Warwick: $280,543 Woonsocket: $269,550

"Every student in Rhode Island deserves access to educational opportunities that meet their interests, fuel their creativity, and promote academic excellence," said Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Patti DiCenso. "The Council is committed to ensuring our schools have the support they need to set up students for success. This latest round of ARTS grants will support students' creative processes and help them flourish in their education."

"The R.I. State Council on the Arts is thrilled and grateful to the Governor, RIDE, PPSD and our municipalities, for acknowledging the value of arts education and enhancing these programs in our schools," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "We know that learning institutions that participate in arts education report increased student engagement and attendance, and students show improved critical thinking and collaboration skills."

PPSD leveraged more than $690,000 in ARTS Act I funding to empower students interested in arts education. The grant program supported student and educator travel to Washington, D.C., where Mount Pleasant High School's marching band, the Marching Kilties, performed in the National Memorial Day Parade.?They were the first Rhode Island high school to march and perform as part of the event.

Students across PPSD were also able to experience firsthand the creative processes of local artists such as djembefola Sidy Maïga and the University of Rhode Island's Alta DeChamplain and Dr. Emmett Goods, as well as engage with local art enterprises such as RI Latin Dancers, Portland Pottery, and more. The District's arts programs also saw many equipment upgrades such as new ceramic kilns, lights and audio equipment, and new musical instruments. The grant also supported the creation of a new Film Production Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at Hope.

"With funding from both rounds of RIDE's ARTS Initiative, and our brand-new auditorium at Hope High School for the Arts, we are showing our students that we are committed to their education and their futures," said PPSD Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez. "Under the PPSD redesign process, and with a new CTE program and equipment, Hope has been transformed into the artistic hub for students in the Creative Capital. We are grateful to RIDE for helping PPSD create more opportunities that will benefit students."

In Cranston, thanks to nearly $330,000 in ARTS Initiative Act I funding, the district?purchased brand-new musical instruments, replaced decades-old choral risers, and commissioned a choir piece by renowned composer Ryan Main. In line with state college and career readiness goals, Cranston leveraged funds to establish a new audio production CTE program that allows students to gain hands-on experience in recording, editing and mixing as well as gain four college credits from Rhode Island College's early enrollment program.?The Chariho Regional School District invested in equipment for its ceramics, visual arts, music, and video production programs, and provided access to and collaboration with professional artists and performers through an artist-in-residence program.?At the Rhode Island School for the Deaf, ARTS funding was used to bring in deaf artists and performers for students to engage. This included a deaf mime, deaf magician and theatrical dance group.

The event also featured a reception hosted by the Providence Career and Technical Academy's (PCTA) Good Eats & Treats student-operated food truck, which is part of RIDE's Menu for Success Food Truck Initiative that allows students to gain real-world, hands-on experience in culinary arts, entrepreneurship, graphic design, automotive and more.