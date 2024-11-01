Mayor Bowser Marks Start of Hypothermia Season, Urges Residents to Stay Vigilant and Support Neighbors in Need of Warmth and Shelter

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging residents to stay vigilant and support neighbors throughout Hypothermia Season, which runs from November 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025. During Hypothermia Season, the District often experiences cold temperatures and hazardous weather events.



“We look out for each other in Washington, DC, and when it’s cold outside, we ask everyone to be extra vigilant,” said Mayor Bowser. “As the days and nights get colder, let’s work together to keep our community safe and healthy.”



To request accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.



Residents may see two types of notifications this Hypothermia Season:



Hypothermia Alert

The District will issue a Hypothermia Alert when the National Weather Service (NWS) published forecast indicates that the following threshold criteria are met (including wind chill):

Daytime: actual or forecasted temperature is 32°F or below

Overnight: when the temperature is forecasted to be either: 40°F or below and the predicted chance of precipitation is 50% or greater, OR 32°F or below





Cold Weather Emergency

The District will issue a Cold Weather Emergency when the temperature falls or is forecasted to fall to:

15°F or below, OR

20°F and one or more of the following conditions exists: Steady precipitation for 60 consecutive minutes Snow accumulation of 3 inches or more Other meteorological conditions or threats as determined by HSEMA



Hypothermia Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community

To request free, accessible shelter transportation for residents who are experiencing homelessness and are outside, please call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093

The District opens Hypothermia Overflow Sites to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters, visit cold.dc.gov

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730

For additional cold weather information and preparedness tips, visit ready.dc.gov/winterwx



Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours (except where noted).



Men

801 East Men’s Shelter – 2722 Martin L. King Jr Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Shelter – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Ave NE – 1355 New York Avenue NE

Living Life Alternatives (LGBTQ+) – 400 50th Street SE



Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita (7pm-7am only) – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

Living Life Alternatives (LGBTQ+) – 400 50th Street SE



LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternatives (LGBTQ+) – 400 50th Street SE



Overflow Shelters:

The following overflow sites will be open from 7 pm to 7 am once the first Hypothermia Alert of the season occurs. When there is a Cold Weather Emergency, overflow sites extend their hours to 24/7, operating around the clock until the emergency is lifted. Additional overflow sites will be added when the District's shelter system reaches 80 percent capacity.

Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin L. King Jr Avenue SE

Federal City-1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Church of the Epiphany – 1317 G Street NW

Emery-Overflow – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW



Women

Eve’s Place – 2210B Adams Place NE

Swing Space – 1009 11th Street NW

CCNV-2 South – 2100 New York Avenue NE



Families experiencing homelessness or needing warming items can call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920-A Rhode Island Ave NE.



Hypothermia alert updates are shared through x.com/AlertDC and the AlertDC notifications system, for which residents can sign up for email and text message updates at alert.dc.gov. Notices will also be posted on the DHS website at cold.dc.gov, and information will be available via in-person inquiries at open Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) stations, Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) stations, DC Public Library (DCPL) locations, and Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) centers.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos