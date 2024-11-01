Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,722 in the last 365 days.

DED Announces $10 Million of Awards through Rural Community Recovery Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $10 million to 11 recipients through the Rural Community Recovery Program (RCRP). The Nebraska Legislature authorized this one-time program through LB 1412 in 2023. RCRP is funded with Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

All RCRP funds are being awarded to applicants with projects located in communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The awards will support the rehabilitation or adaptive reuse of vacant or abandoned property.

Rural communities across Nebraska have a profound need for new and improved public amenities and affordable housing. RCRP is proof of this need, as DED received 60 letters of intent to apply and 49 full applications through RCRP. Applicants requested more than $43 million for an array of well-considered projects, resulting in an especially competitive evaluation process.

Rural Community Recovery Program Awards
Recipient Project RCRP Award
City of Albion Public park expansion and sidewalk updates $1,000,000
City of Alma Public auditorium renovations $990,000
City of Beatrice Public park renovations $985,000
City of David City Public sports complex renovations $630,000
City of Franklin Public park renovations $535,000
City of McCook Public park expansion and renovations $1,500,000
City of North Platte Develop properties for affordable housing construction $1,250,000
City of Pawnee City Public park renovations $535,000
City of St. Paul Public park renovations $875,000
City of Wayne Public park renovations $1,370,000
Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority Develop property for affordable housing construction $330,000
Total $10,000,000

More information about the Rural Community Recovery Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/rcrp/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DED Announces $10 Million of Awards through Rural Community Recovery Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more