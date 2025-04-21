Gov. Pillen Recognizes Hastings as Nebraska’s 2025 “Showcase Community” during Community Development Month

This morning, Governor Jim Pillen visited Hastings to present local leaders with the Governor’s 2025 Showcase Community Award. Each year, one Nebraska community receives the honor for having distinguished itself through projects to enhance quality of life and encourage economic growth.

“Nebraskans are extraordinary people, and Hastings displays our values as a state—hard work, determination, and service to the community,” said Gov. Pillen. “Together, leaders have accomplished projects to improve the quality of life for families and to give small businesses the support they need to grow. Congratulations to Hastings on the well-deserved honor of being Nebraska’s Showcase Community!”

During today’s ceremony at Hastings College, the Governor also proclaimed April as “Community Development Month” in Nebraska. The designation recognizes the valuable contribution of state and federal grant programs to the wellbeing of communities across Nebraska. The Department of Economic Development (DED) administers a variety of programs in Nebraska to support community infrastructure improvements, public works projects, and the revitalization of business districts.

“Hastings stands out for successes in homebuilding, small business growth, and downtown revitalization,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “By investing in community development, the city has enhanced its considerable appeal as a place to live, work, and learn. Congratulations to Hastings on earning recognition as the state’s 2025 Showcase Community!

Over the past five years, Hastings has taken on numerous housing projects. With awards from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) program, supplemented by local matching funds, Hastings Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) established a revolving loan fund. HEDC has used it to make loans to help finance development of affordable housing, including the following projects:

Pioneer Trail Flats, an 84-unit apartment complex in the North Park Commons development, completed in 2021.

Osborne View Estates, 15 duplexes (30 housing units) completed in 2022.

Hangar 55 Apartments, 78 senior-living housing units in the Theatre District, completed in 2024.

Garage Flats, two separate projects consisting of four rental units that were completed in 2024. Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds were used to convert an old garage into two of the units. Rural Workforce Housing Funds supported new construction of two additional rental housing units on an adjacent property.

Two additional developments—Theatre District Flats (54 units) and the Elm & 26th Apartments (132 units)—are currently under construction and expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

HEDC has also used funding from the Community Development Block Grant program to provide low- or no-interest loans to support small business growth. Since 2020, benefiting businesses include Bryant Piano Services, The Cheese and Wine Shop, Knife and Fork Concepts, Noah’s Ark Processors, Pacha Soap, Paperworks, and Small Town Famous.

Additionally, over the past five years, Hastings has successfully applied to DED for Site and Building Development Funds (SBDFs) to support major business development projects.

DED awarded $1 million to the City of Hastings in 2021 to help fund construction of Heartwell Renewables’ renewable biodiesel facility—the first of its kind. This innovative plant, a joint venture between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, converts animal fats such as tallow into renewable biodiesel. The facility has production capacity of 80 million gallons of renewable diesel and expects to start production within the next year.

Also in 2021, DED awarded Hastings $70,000 to support Nebraska Aluminum Castings with expansion of its custom die-casting business.

In 2022, DED awarded $200,000 to the City of Hastings to assist Bruckman Rubber with the acquisition of facilities to grow its rubber molding business.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Hastings recognized as Nebraska’s 2025 Showcase Community,” said Beth Coil, HEDC President. “This award is really a celebration of what happens when people come together with a shared vision and a lot of determination. It’s all thanks to the collaboration between our community members, local leaders, and partners at every level. Hastings is a special place, and this recognition just reinforces that.”

While helping businesses grow, Hastings is also investing in community amenities. Recent projects include a major renovation and expansion of the Hastings YMCA, creation of the Heartbeat Creative District, and upgrades to the Bill Smith Softball Complex—which will host the NSAA State Softball Championships in 2025 and 2026. Using awards from the Community Development Block Grant program, Hastings has also done extensive work to revitalize its downtown district,

“This recognition is great for our community,” said Shannon Landauer, Executive Director of HEDC and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. “In Nebraska, we tend to do our work and not take the time we should to celebrate our victories. This is a victory for Hastings and all rural communities as it emphasizes the opportunities for businesses and residents to thrive professionally while living in a community that is comfortable for them—ultimately that is what rural Nebraska is all about!”

DED has a dedicated Community Development (CD) team to support Nebraska’s communities as they prepare for growth. The CD team connects Nebraska’s communities to grants in support of:

Infrastructure improvements, such as sewer and water system upgrades or street repairs

Housing studies and housing development

Construction of public works facilities like fire stations, daycare centers, senior centers, recreational centers, libraries, and parks

Business district revitalization

Disaster recovery

More information about DED’s community development programs is available online at opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community.