MTA Seeking Proposals to Redevelop Parking Lot

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority issued a Request for Proposals to transform a surface parking lot adjacent to the Beacon Metro-North Station into a residential development with about 300-units of mixed-income housing and replacement parking for commuters, the latest milestone in the Governor's ongoing efforts to repurpose State-owned sites for new housing. The project aims to address the City of Beacon’s efforts to foster greater connectivity between the waterfront, the Beacon Station and its Main Street. Metro-North's Hudson line connects Beacon to midtown Manhattan in just 78 minutes. The RFP is available on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority website. Proposals are due by Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

“Good quality housing for all New Yorkers is one of my top priorities as Governor, and I’m committed to doing all I can to make that a reality for everyone in this great state,” Governor Hochul said. “Along with the achievements made in my FY25 Enacted Budget, the MTA’s recent Request for Proposals to transform a surface parking lot adjacent to Beacon Metro-North Station not only increases housing stock, but also uplifts the local economy by attracting businesses and creates a healthier community.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The MTA has long been a leader in the movement for Transit-Oriented Development that creates dynamic, walkable communities. This project will not only enliven Beacon, it responds to Governor Hochul’s commitment to address the housing crisis.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “New Yorkers deserve more housing near great transit options. This opportunity gets us a step closer to hundreds of new units in one of our state’s iconic towns, right near great Metro-North service.”

MTA C&D Transit-Oriented Development Senior Vice President Robert Paley said, “MTA’s TOD team pursues development opportunities where MTA utilizes its assets to support thoughtful, contextual development that generates revenue for MTA’s Capital Program. All while increasing Metro-North ridership and advancing regional planning objectives. This RFP works towards that mission.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Creating homes near the Beacon Metro-North station will give hundreds of households a place to live while also enhancing the family-friendly community. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is prioritizing transit-oriented developments that address the housing crisis, boost the local economy and improve access to low-emission transportation.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This transit-oriented development project at Beacon Station exemplifies smart growth that connects housing with transportation infrastructure. By leveraging State resources through Governor Hochul's RUSH initiative, we're creating new housing opportunities while strengthening the economic ties between the Hudson Valley and New York City, demonstrating how strategic development can enhance both local communities and regional connectivity.”

The RFP will facilitate the construction of as-of-right waterfront housing units in a community celebrated for its vibrancy and natural beauty, within walking distance to all the dining, entertainment and amenities that Beacon’s Main Street has to offer. It is one more example of MTA’s ongoing commitment to transit-oriented development. Working with the State, the City of Beacon, and the development community, the MTA is creatively leveraging an existing asset to generate new housing units, increase ridership and support the City’s economic development and land use goals.

Governor Hochul and the MTA last summer opened Metro-North's first TOD project, Avalon Harrison, at the Harrison Metro-North station. The development promotes downtown revitalization and improves the environment and healthy lifestyles by providing residents access to shops, amenities and rail stations within walking distance.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and zoning relief to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned property, including supporting the project at Beacon, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing development statewide and new protections for renters. These measures follow the historic funding the Governor secured in the FY23 Enacted Budget for a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to build and preserve 100,000 units of affordable housing across the State. The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro-Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. To date, more than 200 communities have been certified, including the City of Beacon.

For specific questions related to the RFP, please contact Nicholas Roberts at [email protected].