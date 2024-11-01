Governor Hochul Announces More Than $435 Million in State Grants for Local Water Infrastructure Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $435 million is being awarded to 102 critical water infrastructure projects across New York State through the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Grant programs. The grants awarded by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) deliver on Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2024 State of the State to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities with their water infrastructure needs. With critical financial support for local governments across New York, Governor Hochul is laying the foundation for a healthier, more resilient future, ensuring every New Yorker has access to safe and clean water, while creating jobs and boosting the economy.

“New York is committed to funding water infrastructure upgrades because every person has a right to clean water,” Governor Hochul said. “With this funding for communities across the State, we are providing critical resources to local economies, creating jobs and safeguarding the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.”

The complete list of WIIA and IMG awardees, including an interactive map and projects by region, is available on EFC’s website.

These grants will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $1 billion that safeguard drinking water from the risk of toxic chemicals, upgrade and replace water and wastewater infrastructure in a manner that will increase community resilience, regionalize water systems, support local economies, and are critical to protecting public health and the environment. The ratepayers are projected to save an estimated $1 billion in costs the communities would have incurred if they had financed the projects on their own.

Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, ”EFC's grants are a hallmark of New York State's robust, nation-leading investment in the environment, which will help municipalities affordably invest in water infrastructure improvement projects. These grants will help get shovels in the ground for 102 water quality projects across New York State. EFC is committed to awarding grant funding to the communities that need it most, as demonstrated by the dedicated work of our Community Assistance Teams and the award of enhanced grants totaling $126.7 million amount to small, rural and disadvantaged communities.”

This round of WIIA/IMG boasts improvements announced as part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State to maximize benefits for rural and disadvantaged communities.

Enhanced Awards for 32 Projects in Small, Rural Communities

Even with extensive financial support from the State, some municipalities are left passing a large financial burden to their ratepayers. To alleviate this burden on small, rural and disadvantaged communities, Governor Hochul directed EFC to increase grants for small, rural communities from 25 percent to 50 percent of net eligible project costs. Examples of enhanced awards include:

Town of Peru (North Country) is awarded $11 million for upgrades to the Town of Peru Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP), with a focus on effluent disinfection.

is awarded $11 million for upgrades to the Town of Peru Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP), with a focus on effluent disinfection. Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is awarded $9.8 million for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

is awarded $9.8 million for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant. Village of Richfield Springs (Mohawk Valley) is awarded $9.1 million for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and sewer rehabilitation.

is awarded $9.1 million for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and sewer rehabilitation. Town of Ellicott (Western NY) is awarded $3.2 million for the expansion of sewer service in the area around Fluvanna Avenue.

EFC’s Community Assistance Teams Helped Municipalities Secure Grants

Small, rural and disadvantaged communities are particularly impacted by deteriorating water infrastructure and emerging contaminants and often do not possess the resources and capacity necessary to advance a project for infrastructure improvement. Governor Hochul expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams program that launched in 2023 to provide essential support for updating New York’s critical water infrastructure. Thirteen municipalities that worked with EFC through this critical initiative received grants, four of which are receiving enhanced awards:

Town of Mina (Western NY) is awarded $13 million for the construction of a new sanitary sewer collection system around Findley Lake and a new wastewater treatment plant to treat sewage from the new system.

is awarded $13 million for the construction of a new sanitary sewer collection system around Findley Lake and a new wastewater treatment plant to treat sewage from the new system. Town of Potsdam (North Country) is awarded $1.4 million for the construction of a new sewer district.

is awarded $1.4 million for the construction of a new sewer district. Village of Parish (Central NY) is awarded $1 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements.

is awarded $1 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements. Town of Wilna (North Country) is awarded $154,527 for wastewater treatment facility upgrades.

Awards Totaling $66 million To Protect Drinking Water From Emerging Contaminants

Continuing New York’s national leadership on addressing the threat of PFAS, Governor Hochul increased awards for emerging contaminant projects from 60 percent to 70 percent of net eligible project costs. This change will help ensure cost is not a barrier for communities working to make life-saving investments that eliminate risks to their drinking water supplies. Examples of emerging contaminants projects include:

Village of Hempstead (Long Island) is awarded $37 million for water treatment improvements to remove 1,4 Dioxane and PFAS.

is awarded $37 million for water treatment improvements to remove 1,4 Dioxane and PFAS. Town of North Salem (Mid-Hudson) is awarded $592,074 for the Pabst Water System PFOS Mitigation project.

is awarded $592,074 for the Pabst Water System PFOS Mitigation project. Dutchess County Water & Wastewater Authority (Mid-Hudson) is awarded $15 million for water system interconnection to remedy PFAS-Contaminated source water.

is awarded $15 million for water system interconnection to remedy PFAS-Contaminated source water. Suffolk County Water Authority (Long Island) is awarded a total of $4.9 million for four projects using advanced oxidation to remove 1,4-dioxane from groundwater.

EFC administers the WIIA and IMG programs in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH). The State has awarded more than $2.9 billion in water infrastructure grants through EFC since 2015.

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to prioritize investments in clean water for communities statewide. Today’s award of $435 million will support more than 100 water projects across the State to protect public health and the environment. The investments, bolstered by EFC’s assistance to rural, smaller and disadvantaged communities, are advancing effective water infrastructure improvements that will benefit New Yorkers.”

State Commissioner of Health Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul is ensuring that New Yorkers throughout the State have access to clean drinking water, the foundation to good health. The financial support in this latest announcement will help municipalities make critical upgrades to their water systems, something they might not be able to afford on their own, and thus help to achieve greater health equity in our great state. New York State will continue to work with communities to ensure their water is safe to drink today and into the future.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Clean water infrastructure is vital to public health and New York State is making a historic economic commitment for communities to address drinking water infrastructure needs. We thank Governor Hochul for her assistance of $435 million that will open doors for small, rural and disadvantaged communities to have an infusion of funds to get shovels in the ground to help create environmentally sound cities and towns for present and future generations.”

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “This $435 million in State grants represents a transformative investment in strengthening our water infrastructure, particularly in small, rural and disadvantaged communities. I am proud to have worked with Governor Hochul, Members of the Senate Majority and our partners in the Assembly, to secure this essential funding, which includes the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, and $500 million for clean water infrastructure allocated in the 2024-2025 Budget. By making this investment in our small, rural and disadvantaged communities, we are not only empowering them to upgrade their infrastructure, but also improving public health, saving ratepayers money, building climate resilience and strengthening our economy.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “This major investment from the State ensures public health standards while supporting local businesses. Maintaining safe, accessible drinking water sources and supply systems is integral to future growth and prosperity, and I thank Governor Hochul, my colleagues in the State Legislature and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for making the financial commitment to see this through.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “Water infrastructure improvements are a crucial component of protecting the health of New Yorkers and the environment. With the continued threats posed by PFAS and other chemical contamination, the use of lead service lines and increasingly destructive storms and flooding, we must remain focused on funding projects such as these around the State. I thank Governor Hochul and EFC for prioritizing water infrastructure improvement and look forward to working together to secure more funding next year to continue this critical work.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “Water is our most precious resource and investing in clean water infrastructure is absolutely critical for the health of all New Yorkers. We congratulate all of the water infrastructure awardees and commend Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to clean water and public health.”

The Nature Conservancy's New York Policy and Strategy Director Jessica Ottney Mahar said, “The Nature Conservancy commends Governor Hochul for dedicating significant resources to protect clean drinking water and update critical infrastructure. State funding enables New York communities to protect public health, improve quality of life and strengthen local economies. The need for clean water is universal; every person, every animal, every community depends on it, which is why public investments like this are essential.”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said, “Filtering out toxic PFAS and 1,4 Dioxane chemicals is one of the few things that everyone can enthusiastically support this year. These grants mean our drinking water will be safer, cleaner and more reliable, and that is why the public strongly supports clean water funding. Thank you to Governor Hochul for dispersing clean water funding in a timely and strategic way that protects public health and our environment.”

Environmental Advocates NY Senior Director of Clean Water Rob Hayes said, “We applaud Governor Hochul for delivering a transformative round of water infrastructure funding. These grants are a win-win for our economy and environment, protecting clean water and creating thousands of good-paying union jobs. We are especially thankful for increased funding to help communities remove toxic PFAS from drinking water, protecting public health. With this funding, the Governor is demonstrating her commitment to helping communities across the State be stronger, healthier and more affordable.”

New York’s Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY25 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiatives are ensuring ongoing coordination with local governments and helping communities to leverage these investments. The Governor increased WIIA grants for wastewater projects from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for smaller, disadvantaged communities. The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community needing assistance with water infrastructure projects is encouraged to contact EFC.