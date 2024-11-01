DLNR News Release-Cat Killing Investigation Underway at Ke’ehi Small Boat Harbor, Oct. 31, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Oct. 31, 2024

CAT KILLING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AT KE‘EHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR

(HONOLULU) – The first horrifying discovery was made on Oct. 17, when staff from the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) found the body of a feral cat, that appeared to be decapitated, floating near one of the Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbor piers.

Then, on Oct. 29, the bodies of another seven cats were found at Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbor with injuries that appeared to be non-natural. Now, an investigation is underway by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) to try and identify the perpetrator(s) of what DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts calls, “cruel and inhumane behavior,” and is clearly against the law.

Also, against the law at Ke‘ehi and all state small boat harbors is the feeding of animals, including feral cats. Signs are posted across the harbor, yet people are often observed feeding cats. Many of the deceased cats were found next to piles of food that had been spread on the ground or pavement.

“We try to educate people as best as we can. The reason DOBOR implemented rules prohibiting feeding of feral animals is that cats are known to spread the disease toxoplasmosis, which can be deadly for critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Boat harbors are not appropriate places for cat colonies and while the feeding may be well-intentioned, people need to realize they could be contributing to the deaths of one of Hawai‘i’s iconic marine mammals,” Statts said.

DOCARE officers are conducting regular patrols of the Ke‘ehi harbor. Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to report anonymously on the DLNRTip app or by calling the DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR (3-5-6-7).

Photographs – Deceased cats and Ke'ehi Small Boat Harbor (Oct. 31, 2024)

