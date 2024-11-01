Submit Release
Asian Americans sue to stop 'discriminatory' zoning, water access laws in Siskiyou County

Some Siskiyou County Asian Americans who were cited or fined after allowing water trucks to fill on their properties and be distributed elsewhere, in violation of a county zoning ordinance, are calling out the county officials' enforcement of the rule as race discrimination, according to a legal action filed by several landowners of Hmong decent that is winding its way through U.S. District Court.

