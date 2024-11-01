‘Lemon Law’ Excludes Used Cars With Unexpired Warranty

The California Supreme Court held yesterday resolved ambiguity in a statute, holding that the refund-or-replace remedy provided for in California’s “lemon law”—requiring automakers to provide a substitute vehicle or to pay restitution for the purchase of a defective new car—does not apply to used automobiles purchased with some balance remaining on the manufacturer’s warranty.

