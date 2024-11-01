Woodstock, GA (November 1, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Brittany Duncan Page, age 41, of Canton, Georgia, with Computer Trespass andViolation of the Georgia Computer Systems Protection Act.

On April 19, 2024, the Woodstock Police Department (WPD) requested the GBI to investigate a criminal issue regarding Page, a former crime analyst for the department. After Page’s resignation, WPD discovered that WPD records associated with Page’s position had been deleted.

Page was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

