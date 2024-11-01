AG Rosenblum Releases Election Guidance to Law Enforcement; and Message to Registered Oregon Voters: Haven’t Received Your Ballot? Contact Your County Elections Office!

With Election Day looming, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is urging any Oregon registered voter who has not yet received their ballot to contact their respective county elections office. By now, all ballots have been mailed and voters should be in possession of their ballots.

“If you are registered to vote, but did not receive your ballot, it’s not too late to get one and vote! Voting is both a sacred duty and an indispensable right of citizenship, and I want to make sure every registered voter’s voice is heard,” said AG Rosenblum.

Ballots in Oregon can be returned by mail, so long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than seven days after the election. If you wait until Election Day to mail your ballot, it is safest to take it directly to your nearest U.S. Post Office to ensure a timely postmark.

Ballots can also be returned at a county clerk’s office, or at any of the secure, official drop boxes available throughout the state. Ballots will be routed to the county in which the voter is registered to vote.

An important resource for Oregonians is the Voter Protection Hotline, which launched earlier this month. The hotline is managed by the Oregon Department of Justice and will be active until after the election. Its purpose is to help Oregon voters with non-emergency questions and any concerns they might have about the voting process. Messages to the hotline (971-673-4111) are reviewed regularly, with calls returned within 24 hours on weekdays and on Monday following the weekend.

AG Rosenblum says voters should also call the hotline if they suspect or have experienced anything approaching voter intimidation, at a mailbox, ballot drop box or elsewhere.

In addition to providing information to the public about their rights as voters, ODOJ is providing guidance to Oregon law enforcement agencies ahead of the election.

“Interfering with a voter’s right to cast their vote – in any way – is a crime and violators will be held accountable. Our partners in law enforcement are integral to ensuring we have a safe and fair election,” added Rosenblum.