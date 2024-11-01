Scammers Spoofing Hilo Courthouse Phone Numbers

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The public is being warned about bad actors “spoofing” phone numbers from the Hilo Courthouse (Hale Kaulike) in an attempt to extort money from Hawaiʻi island residents.



The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary wants you to know that, generally, the courts or law enforcement would not call or email you unless you contacted us first seeking assistance with a specific question. All other communications regarding state court legal matters are typically handled through the U.S. Postal Service.



Hawaiʻi state court staff do not contact you and ask or demand:

Proof of your identity such as your name, birth date, Social Security number, credit or debit card number, or other personal or financial information

Immediate payment of fines by purchasing pre-paid debit or gift cards, sending money to the government via wire transfer, or online payment apps such as CashApp, Venmo, etc., nor require transfer of cryptocurrency to avoid arrest and jail

Credit card numbers or bank routing numbers

To meet somewhere (courthouse, police station, shopping center kiosk, etc.) to make a payment

That you stay on the phone to buy pre-paid debit or gift cards

Protect Yourself from Scams

If you get a phone call you suspect is a scam, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press.

If you get an email or text claiming to be from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, but you did not call or email us first, delete immediately. Do not click on anything and do not reply.

Never use the email or phone number you are given when you suspect a scam. Instead, contact the organization directly using the phone number or email provided on the agency’s official website.

If you believe you are in danger or if you were threatened by a scammer, call 911.

