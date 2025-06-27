Governor signs bill making Community Outreach Court a permanent program on Oʻahu

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed into law Act 229 (House Bill 280) officially establishing the Community Outreach Court (COC) as a permanent program of the First Circuit (Oʻahu). The new law ensures continued support for a program that has already transformed lives by resolving low-level offenses while connecting participants with critical social services.

Originally launched in 2017 as a pilot initiative, COC was created through a partnership between the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, the Department of the Public Defender, and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. The program focuses on nonviolent, nonfelony cases often associated with individuals experiencing homelessness or significant economic hardship. Participants typically face citations for offenses such as illegal camping, drinking in public, or missing court appearances due to unstable living conditions.

The program connects participants with social workers who assess each participant’s needs and aligns them with appropriate services. Sentences often include alternatives like community service or court-ordered treatment instead of fines, which many participants cannot afford.

“This program is a powerful example of how our justice system can hold individuals accountable while also addressing the root causes of repeated low-level offenses,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “By resolving outstanding cases and connecting participants to services like housing, mental health care, and substance abuse treatment, the Community Outreach Court helps people take meaningful steps toward stability.”

Under the new law, COC will operate permanently as a division of the District Court of the First Circuit and continue to hold sessions at community-based sites across Oʻahu. COC currently holds court in Kakaʻako, Kaneʻohe, Mōʻiliʻili / McCully, Waiʻanae, and Waimānalo. These nontraditional court locations bring the justice system directly into the community and remove barriers for participants who may otherwise struggle to access traditional brick-and-mortar locations.

Since its inception, the court has:

Provided services to more than 70 0 participants

Addressed more than 10,6 00 cases

Recalled more than 95 0 bench warrants

Lifted more than 7,6 00 driver license stoppers

Resulted in just under 7,500 hours of community service

House Bill 280 also includes funding for essential support positions:

A full-time deputy sheriff through the Department of Law Enforcement

A paralegal for the Office of the Public Defender

A paralegal for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney