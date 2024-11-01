Fenix Launches the LD45R Flashlight: Ultimate Control With Adjustable Beam

Fenix LD45R Fenix LD45R Waterproof LD45R Rechargeable Fenix Lighting USA

Experience the power of up to 2800 lumens with the Fenix LD45R, featuring an adjustable beam and real-time OLED display.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting USA is excited to introduce the Fenix LD45R flashlight , a high-performance flashlight engineered for users who demand both precision and power. Offering a max of 2800 lumens of brightness and beam distance of 1575 feet (480 meters), the LD45R is ideal for every scenario, from outdoor exploration to tactical applications. With a maximum runtime of 65 hours on eco and seven unique lighting modes—including five brightness levels, a strobe, and an SOS mode—this versatile adjustable beam flashlight ensures you have the right lighting for any environment or task.Designed with ease and control in mind, the LD45R features a 270° rotary switch that allows users to smoothly adjust between floodlight, spotlight, and everything in between. The OLED display offers real-time updates on brightness levels, battery life, and charging status, giving users confidence and control even in challenging conditions. Equipped with a USB Type-C charging port with inner waterproofing and IP68-rated dustproof and waterproof protection, the LD45R ensures dependable performance no matter the elements.Crafted from A6061-T6 aluminum alloy and coated with a premium HAIII hard-anodized anti-abrasive finish, this flashlight combines durability with functionality. Powered by a high-capacity Fenix ARB-L21-5000 V2.0 battery, it delivers extended usage for outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and tactical users seeking reliability, high performance, and enhanced control in one compact tool.For more information, visit Fenix Lighting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.