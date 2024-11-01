Retracing the Steps of a Young Soldier

There was a thick fog hanging over the field – a grassy knoll dotted with bright yellow dandelions. The peaceful, pastoral setting nestled in the hills of Bizory, near the border of Belgium and Luxembourg, was the setting Tacoma, Washington, resident Patrick Constantino (’09) needed to see for himself.

Seventy-nine years ago – perhaps on a similar moody morning – Constantino's uncle, Sgt. Thomas Butcher, was one of nearly 80,000 U.S. troops to die in the Battle of the Bulge.



In what he calls the trip of a lifetime, Constantino, who studied criminal justice and international studies major at Gonzaga while performing ROTC duties, retraced the last four days of the uncle who died in service at just 20 years old.

The journey took him from Paris through the Province of Champagne to the Ardennes, into Belgium to Bastogne then on to the small village of Bizory and surrounding fields. Butcher was a squad leader in the 2nd Platoon, Easy Company, 502nd PIR, 101st Airborne. The only son to a prominent San Francisco family of English and German heritage, he was remembered as strong, handsome and wise. He was a popular leader; soldiers trusted him to get the job done and bring his men back from patrols.

Butcher died the night of Dec. 22, under a barrage of artillery fire. Through books that chronicle Butcher’s service, Constantino learned that his uncle had become a target for artillery fire after effectively suppressing enemy advances from his machine gun position over the two preceding days.

“I got to walk in those very same fields and roads. I felt the soil, smelled the air, analyzed the terrain,” Constantino says. “While the fog cleared by afternoon, it gave me the same experience that those storied veterans faced 79 years ago. Like them, I could barely see more than a few meters ahead of me. Interestingly enough, many of the stone barns in the area still show damage from bullets and artillery.”

An Army Reserve major, graduate of U.S. Army’s elite Ranger School and former infantry officer with deployments to Afghanistan, Constantino says the experience gave him a unique understanding of small-unit tactics. He observed how Sgt. Butcher’s company held the line between Bizory and Neff, the eastern edge of the Bulge on high ground that would have been the perfect spot for a machine gun position. He believes this was likely the area where his uncle ultimately died.