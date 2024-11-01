Boston Streets Cabinet Announces Installation of New Edgerly Plaza

Friday, November 1, 2024 – The Boston Transportation Department has completed the installation of New Edgerly Plaza, a new pedestrian plaza in the East Fens area. The plaza will serve people of all ages, providing an opportunity to relax, dine outdoors, and have fun. The Fenway Civic Association will host a kick-off celebration on Friday, November 1, from 4:00-6:00 pm.

“The plaza repurposes roadway space using paint and seating to create an inviting public space for people of all ages, locals and visitors alike,” said Vineet Gupta, Director of Policy and Planning. “The space will simplify the traffic network and will increase safety for the hundreds of pedestrians that go through the area daily, it will ease access to the Harry Ellis Dickson Park, and will serve as a space for public events.”

The original idea for the pedestrian plaza came from several local community organizations in 2021. It was tested through one-day closures for Fenway Porchfest three years in a row. To make it permanent, the installation involved closing the street to cars, painting a vibrant mural, placing tables and chairs in the space, and planting trees and plants in the large planters. A public meeting will take place after six months to discuss and evaluate the plaza.

“It is exciting to see this transformation realized through the hard work of the City's Transportation Department and to think that expanded open space and activation opportunities for the East Fenway community can be explored through this project,” said Marie Fukuda, Co-Chair of the Parks and Open Space Committee at the Fenway Civic Association. “I'm looking forward to helping care for and support the City's vision for Edgerly Plaza.”

“We’re thrilled to see this positive transformation at Edgerly Plaza, and applaud the collaboration between the community and city officials to improve the neighborhood,” said Kathy McBride, Vice President at Fenway Civic Association.