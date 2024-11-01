CBP issues Withhold Release Order against Asli Maydi

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a withhold release order (WRO) against Asli Maydi, a frankincense supplier based in Somaliland, based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 in the production of merchandise.

Effective immediately, CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain frankincense and frankincense-based products sourced from Somalia by Asli Maydi. These products are commonly used in essential oils for fragrance and skincare.

CBP identified the following International Labour Organization forced labor indicators during its investigation of Asli Maydi: deception, physical violence, abusive working conditions, intimidation and threats, and withholding of wages.

“Trading in goods made with forced labor is in direct opposition to American values. When goods are manufactured at the cost of someone’s health, safety, or freedom, we all lose,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “CBP will continue to pursue aggressive enforcement actions to hold unscrupulous businesses, importers, and manufacturers around the world accountable.”

“With this action, we are sending a message to those who continue to disregard basic human rights: your goods are not welcome in the United States,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP Office of Trade, AnnMarie R. Highsmith.

This WRO is CBP’s latest action to address forced labor and other human rights abuses around the world. With this WRO issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 52 WROs and eight Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers suffer under conditions of forced labor worldwide. Forced labor exposes vulnerable populations to inhumane working conditions and hurts American workers and law-abiding businesses who cannot compete with forced labor goods that are sold below market value.

19 U.S.C. § 1307 prohibits the importation of “[a]ll goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in any foreign country by convict labor or/and forced labor, or/and indentured labor under penal sanctions.” This also includes forced or indentured child labor. When CBP has information reasonably indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 and are being, or are likely to be, imported into the United States, the agency will order personnel at U.S. ports of entry to detain shipments of those goods. Such shipments will be excluded or subjected to seizure and forfeiture if the importer fails to demonstrate proof of admissibility in accordance with the applicable regulations.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including private citizens, government agencies, media, non-government organizations, and witnesses. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States, can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.