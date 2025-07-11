Summary of Incident: Shooter killed in attack on Border Patrol facility

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On July 7, 2025, at approximately 5:29 a.m., a 27-year-old male citizen of the United States, arrived at the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Annex, located at 2301 South Main Street, McAllen, Texas, in a sedan. The man remained in his vehicle for approximately 15 minutes. At approximately 5:44 a.m., the man exited his vehicle and stood in the parking lot of the Annex wearing a mask, a vest resembling a body armor plate carrier, shorts, and carrying a black bag.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., a Law Enforcement Information System Specialist assigned to the Annex arrived in his personally owned vehicle. The specialist noticed the man standing between two other vehicles in the parking lot. As the specialist reversed into a parking space across from the man, the man raised an AR-15 style rifle and began firing. The specialist retrieved his personally owned pistol from the center console of his vehicle and returned fire, firing approximately three bullets through the windshield at the man. After firing, the specialist's pistol malfunctioned, and he remained in his vehicle calling 911 to report an active shooter.

At approximately 5:54 a.m., the man approached the front doors of the Annex and fired his rifle several times at the entry doors, attempting to enter the building. He then drew a pistol and fired several more times at the doors and attempted to physically open them with his hands. However, he ultimately failed to gain entry to the facility. At approximately 5:54 a.m., the McAllen Police Department arrived on scene near the specialist's location in the parking lot. As police arrived on scene, the man moved to a pedestrian gate on the south side of the Annex and reloaded his rifle. Three Border Patrol agents working at the facility heard the exchange of gunfire and responded to assist.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., the three agents located the man near the south pedestrian gate. The agents were wearing marked U.S. Border Patrol body armor and identified themselves as law enforcement officers. The agents ordered the man to drop his rifle, but he responded by firing several bullets at the agents with his rifle. At approximately 5:56 a.m., the agents returned fire and struck the man. The man sustained bullet fragmentation injuries on his left thigh and a bullet wound that perforated his left cheek and through his skull, then collapsed. The agents approached the man and found him unresponsive and not breathing. The agents immediately secured his pistol and rifle. At approximately 5:58 a.m., agents requested emergency medical services for the man.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., EMS arrived on the scene, medically assessed the man, and found no signs of life. A local justice of the peace pronounced the man deceased at the time of the shooting, 5:56 a.m.

The police officer who arrived on scene at 5:54 a.m., and was posted near the specialist’s location, reported that he sustained a wound from shrapnel to the leg and was transported to the McAllen Medical Hospital for surgery. A Weslaco Border Patrol Station Emergency Medical Technician transported an agent, with ringing in his ears, and the specialist, who sustained glass shards in his skin, to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

On July 8, 2025, a Hidalgo County Forensic Pathologist conducted an autopsy of the decedent’s body. The cause of death was determined to be a perforating gunshot wound to the head, and manner of death was ruled a homicide. Special agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility McAllen Field Office were present during the autopsy and requested a copy of the final report once available.

CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, McAllen Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General responded to the scene and are reviewing this incident.