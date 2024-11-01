Governor Shapiro Announces Nearly $600 Million in Grants for Over 400 Community and Economic Development Projects Across Pennsylvania

Through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Shapiro Administration is supporting major agricultural, economic development, and workforce development projects to fuel economic growth, create jobs, and boost local economies.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing nearly $600 million in over 400 projects across Pennsylvania through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). This significant investment reflects the Governor’s commitment to supporting Pennsylvania communities and driving regional economic development through key cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

As part of the Governor’s commitment to making government operate at the speed of business, last year, the Shapiro Administration updated and streamlined the RACP application process for the first time in nearly a decade — creating an easier-to-use website, reducing the number of sections in the applications, and enabling applicants to access a new e-grants system.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, grow our economy, and deliver for our communities,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is investing $600 million to revitalize communities, expand our agricultural sector, create more opportunity for our workers and so much more. Pennsylvania is open for business and my Administration will continue to work with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

The projects funded through this round of RACP grants span every corner of the state, encompassing initiatives in infrastructure, cultural facilities, civic centers, and historical sites. Each project is carefully vetted for its potential to contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life, making a lasting difference for the communities and people of the Commonwealth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website, including these investments:

Allegheny County: $16 million to support mixed-use development as part of Downtown Pittsburgh’s revitalization strategy

$16 million to support mixed-use development as part of Downtown Pittsburgh’s revitalization strategy Berks County: $5 million to support the expansion of ByHeart, the 4th fully integrated and FDA approved baby formula brand in the country, to expand their end-to-end production and manufacturing in Pennsylvania

$5 million to support the expansion of ByHeart, the 4th fully integrated and FDA approved baby formula brand in the country, to expand their end-to-end production and manufacturing in Pennsylvania Bucks County: $2.025 million to the Delaware Valley University Poultry Science Center to support the expansion of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry

$2.025 million to the Delaware Valley University Poultry Science Center to support the expansion of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry Erie County: $3 million to support the construction of a new manufacturing facility to enable Folkland Foods to expand its operations, transition more acreage to organic farming, and begin producing a range of potato products

$3 million to support the construction of a new manufacturing facility to enable Folkland Foods to expand its operations, transition more acreage to organic farming, and begin producing a range of potato products Lackawanna County: $5 million to perform the complete restoration and renovation of the historic Scranton Electric Building, providing office headquarters space to Fidelity Bank

$5 million to perform the complete restoration and renovation of the historic Scranton Electric Building, providing office headquarters space to Fidelity Bank Lehigh County: $2 million for the construction of the Da Vinci Science Center, a hub for STEM learning, a regional center of excellence for STEM education, and a STEM workforce development resource for the Lehigh Valley

$2 million for the construction of the Da Vinci Science Center, a hub for STEM learning, a regional center of excellence for STEM education, and a STEM workforce development resource for the Lehigh Valley Lancaster County: $5 million to support the expansion of the Rock Lititz campus, where Clair Global’s international headquarters is home to a world class live event production and technology company

$5 million to support the expansion of the Rock Lititz campus, where Clair Global’s international headquarters is home to a world class live event production and technology company Mercer County: $6 million to support Lindy Paving’s decommissioning of an old asphalt plant and replace it with a new, sustainable production facility with the goal of significantly decreasing direct and indirect greenhouse gas plant emissions in the asphalt industry

$6 million to support Lindy Paving’s decommissioning of an old asphalt plant and replace it with a new, sustainable production facility with the goal of significantly decreasing direct and indirect greenhouse gas plant emissions in the asphalt industry Philadelphia County: $2.5 million for Reading Terminal Market to invest in essential infrastructure upgrades for Philadelphia’s oldest public market and home to 75 diverse, small, and family-owned businesses

$2.5 million for Reading Terminal Market to invest in essential infrastructure upgrades for Philadelphia’s oldest public market and home to 75 diverse, small, and family-owned businesses Statewide Union Apprenticeship Programs: including $5 million for Steamfitters Local 420 and other programs to expand apprenticeship training across Pennsylvania

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced over $3 billion in private sector investments to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program; $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; and

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy the first plan of its kind in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget creates economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

