Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $900,000 to Help Communities Work Together to Share Resources and Support Their Residents

This Municipal Assistance Program funding will support 18 projects across 14 counties.

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro has focused on making strategic investments that strengthen Pennsylvania communities — his 2025-26 state budget secured $2 million for the Municipal Assistance Program to continue supporting efforts by local governments to work together to grow and improve their communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Shapiro Administration is investing $904,489.92 in grants to support 14 counties with 18 planning and emergency services improvement projects through the Municipal Assistance Program . The projects include the creation of a comprehensive plan to support Cumberland County’s population growth, an assessment to identify affordable housing solutions in Erie County, and support to provide police service to multiple townships in Lebanon County.

Administered by DCED, the Municipal Assistance Program supports a range of planning and implementation efforts by local governments including shared-service activities such as regionalization, consolidation or merging of services, shared personnel, high-impact projects that serve multiple municipalities, and boundary change efforts.

“Governor Shapiro understands that Pennsylvania’s neighborhoods and municipalities form the building blocks of our Commonwealth, which is why we are laser focused on making investments that strengthen our communities, improve quality of life for Pennsylvanians, and create thriving economies,” said Secretary Siger. “The Municipal Assistance Program is an important tool that helps local governments collaborate to identify and implement solutions that address the needs of their residents. The funding that this program provides to municipalities will help them be successful for years to come.”

The 18 projects, spread across 14 counties, will receive a total of $904,489,92 in Municipal Assistance Program funding. The full list of approved projects can be found online.

Some of the approved projects include:

Allegheny County – $50,000 to Tri-COG Land Bank for the Pennsylvania Land Bank Network (PALBN) to deliver essential tools and resources to landbanks throughout the Commonwealth to help prevent blight and revitalize communities. PALBN seeks to develop a landbank data snapshot, online resource hub, training program, finance and funding models, and a written plan for its organizational structure.

– to Tri-COG Land Bank for the Pennsylvania Land Bank Network (PALBN) to deliver essential tools and resources to landbanks throughout the Commonwealth to help prevent blight and revitalize communities. PALBN seeks to develop a landbank data snapshot, online resource hub, training program, finance and funding models, and a written plan for its organizational structure. Erie County – $71,111.50 to Erie County for updates to the Erie County Comprehensive Housing Plan which will address a critical gap in strategic housing planning. The goal is to complete a housing needs assessment to identify potential solutions including increased affordable housing availability, rehabilitation of aging properties, and improving homeownership opportunities.

– to Erie County for updates to the Erie County Comprehensive Housing Plan which will address a critical gap in strategic housing planning. The goal is to complete a housing needs assessment to identify potential solutions including increased affordable housing availability, rehabilitation of aging properties, and improving homeownership opportunities. Lebanon County – $33,728.42 to Lebanon County for the newly-formed Lebanon County Regional Police Department to provide police service to North Cornwall, North Lebanon, and West Lebanon townships. Funding will assist with startup costs for rebranding items like uniforms, vehicles, and badges, as well as a new computer system and new equipment.

to Lebanon County for the newly-formed Lebanon County Regional Police Department to provide police service to North Cornwall, North Lebanon, and West Lebanon townships. Funding will assist with startup costs for rebranding items like uniforms, vehicles, and badges, as well as a new computer system and new equipment. Lehigh County – $74,700 to Whitehall Township to update the township’s twenty-year-old comprehensive plan, addressing future growth and development in response to the area’s evolving landscape. Recommendations from the plan will inform consistent land use and business development decision-making, as well as provide positive returns on investment for taxpayers.

to Whitehall Township to update the township’s twenty-year-old comprehensive plan, addressing future growth and development in response to the area’s evolving landscape. Recommendations from the plan will inform consistent land use and business development decision-making, as well as provide positive returns on investment for taxpayers. Luzerne County – $90,000 to the Lower South Valley Council of Governments for the City of Nanticoke, Borough of Ashley, Borough of Plymouth, Borough of Sugar Notch, Township of Hanover, Township of Newport, Township of Plymouth, Earth Conservancy, Luzerne County Community College, and the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) to continue working together to both identity and address issues that require regional collaboration.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 state budget continues his commitment to building stronger, more vibrant communities. The budget includes $2 million for the Municipal Assistance Program as well as $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to continue strengthening commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania communities and supporting revitalization in towns and cities across the Commonwealth.

During his first year in office, Governor Shapiro secured a $1.5 million increase — nearly 266 percent — in Municipal Assistance Program funding to help local governments plan for and effectively implement a variety of services, improvements, and soundly managed development. The Governor also secured $2 million for the program in the 2024-25 state budget.

