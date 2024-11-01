Governor Roy Cooper Proclaims November as American Indian Heritage Month

Governor Roy Cooper declared November as American Indian Heritage Month, celebrating the history, heritage and contributions of North Carolina’s eight state recognized tribes including the Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan. This month also honors our state’s four urban Indian organizations consisting of the Cumberland County Association for Indian People, Triangle Native American Society, and the Guilford, Metrolina Native American Associations.

"This month, we take time to honor the culture and history of our American Indian tribes who have been here for generations," said Governor Cooper. “We are grateful for their many contributions to our state and we look forward to continuing support for our indigenous communities.”

This year’s theme, “NC United Tribes – 50 Years of Tribal Unity,” represents the inherit strength of North Carolina’s recognized tribes and Indian organizations and honors the more than 130,000 American Indians who call our state home. North Carolina has the second largest American Indian population east of the Mississippi River and the seventh largest American Indian population in the Unites States. In 2021, NC Department of Administration Secretary Pam Brewington Cashwell made history as the first American Indian woman to head a state cabinet agency in North Carolina.

“It is an honor each year to not only celebrate the traditions and culture of American Indians but also to share our history and heritage with fellow North Carolinians,” said DOA Secretary Cashwell. “This month heightens our visibility in society to let communities know that we are still here as a people and as tribes united.”

For more than 50 years, the NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs has served as a resource hub, providing information on housing, educational opportunities, scholarships, health care, and workforce development to American Indian communities. Established by the NC General Assembly in 1971, the Commission remains committed to providing local, state, and federal resources to support and advocate for North Carolina’s American Indian population.

In celebration of American Indian Heritage Month, the NC Commission of Indian Affairs is again partnering with the NC Museum of History, NC American Indian Heritage Commission, as well as North Carolina American Indian tribes and urban American Indian organizations to coordinate a weekend of special events. The 29th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration kicks off with a virtual Education Day on November 22 at 9 a.m. featuring storytelling and pottery among other activities. The November 23 celebration will be held in-person at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and will include various demonstrations and performances highlighting the artistry, customs, and culture of North Carolina’s American Indian tribes. Both events are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the upcoming American Indian Heritage Month Celebration visit the North Carolina Museum of History website.

View a message from DOA Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell here.

Read the proclamation here.

About the NCDOA and the NC Commission of Indian Affairs

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department’s advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state’s population that have been traditionally underserved. The NC Commission of Indian Affairs advocates for the rights of American Indian residents in North Carolina. It provides programs and services to American Indian communities across the state, including education and resources to aid in social and economic development. The Commission also works to promote unity among American Indian and non-Indian communities.

