Blue Zone Courts Opens as Canada’s Largest Dedicated Indoor Pickleball and Padel Club

At Blue Zone Courts, we’re building a community that welcomes players of all ages and skill levels to connect, play, and grow in a supportive and vibrant atmosphere.” — Jesko Frommeyer, CEO and Board Chair

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Zone Courts , Canada’s premier indoor destination for pickleball and padel , has officially opened at 5041 Fairview Street, Burlington. As Ontario’s only dedicated indoor venue offering both sports under one roof, this state-of-the-art facility features eight pickleball courts and two padel courts. With a variety of programs and amenities for all skill levels, Blue Zone Courts is set to become a dynamic hub for community engagement and active living.Pickleball, immensely popular in the USA and rapidly gaining traction in Canada, combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, providing a fun, accessible challenge for players of all ages. Padel, a sensation across Europe and Latin America, combines tennis and squash in a doubles format on a glass-enclosed court, delivering a unique and exhilarating experience.Grand Opening Celebration on November 6To celebrate its launch, Blue Zone Courts invites the community to a Grand Opening Celebration on November 6. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and Ward 5 Councillor Paul Sharman, followed by celebrity exhibition matches led by Gianni Luminati of Walk Off The Earth alongside national pros. This day will also be an Open House where the public can enjoy free pickleball and padel, explore the facility, and experience the vibrant atmosphere of Burlington’s newest sports destination.Building a Thriving Community“At Blue Zone Courts, we’re creating more than just a place to play,” said Jesko Frommeyer, CEO and Board Chair. “We’re building a community that welcomes players of all ages and skill levels to connect, play, and grow in a supportive and vibrant atmosphere.”Blue Zone Courts goes beyond court rentals by offering a full range of programs, including lessons and group clinics led by certified coaches, competitive leagues and tournaments, and social events. The facility also features a cozy café and a viewing deck lounge, enhancing the overall club experience. With flexible membership and walk-in options, including monthly and pay-as-you-play plans, Blue Zone Courts makes it easy for everyone to enjoy the club’s offerings year-round.For more information, please visit bluezonecourts.com or contact:Joyce Telmo-KantiEmail: club@bluezonecourts.comPhone: (905) 582-3600About Blue Zone CourtsBlue Zone Courts is committed to becoming Canada’s leading indoor pickleball and padel club, promoting health, community, and active living. Open year-round, the club offers ten top-notch courts and a range of complementary facilities, services, and events, supporting the growth of pickleball and padel for all ages and skill levels.

