Help is Available After Hurricane Helene

November 2024

In the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, we’ve seen North Carolinians do what they do best: show up for one another. People are organizing food pantries, donating money and goods, and volunteering on the ground. Folks are traveling to western North Carolina to help repair homes and restart their tourism economy. The people in western North Carolina are going to need that help over the next months and years to restore what’s been lost. If you live in the western part of the state or have loved ones who do, please share these state and federal programs and assistance available to people impacted by the storm.

FEMA is on the ground with food and supplies and is also taking applications for the Individual Assistance Program, which includes money for emergency housing at hotels, immediate recovery needs, and more. Call 1-800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov for more information or to get started on an application. You can also apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center. Find ones near you by going to FEMA.gov/drc or texting “DRC” and a zip code to 43362.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has set up a hotline for families looking for child care support. Call the NC Child Care Hotline at 1-888-600-1685 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and DHHS and the Child Care Resource & Referral agencies will try to help families find child care options for children up to 12 years old.

The North Carolina Division of Unemployment Services is now offering disaster unemployment assistance. People in the 39 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians that have been declared disaster areas can file for expanded benefits. Benefits may last up to 26 weeks, but the deadline to apply is in early December and varies based on the county you live in. Learn more at https://www.des.nc.gov/dua. I was proud to vote for Governor Cooper’s executive order to increase the amount of weekly unemployment payments from a maximum $340 a week to a maximum $600 a week.

North Carolinians in the western counties impacted by Hurricane Helene who are enrolled in the federal Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program can access replacement benefits on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. Current FNS participants in 23 counties can receive 70 percent of their total monthly September benefit back on their EBT card. The benefit replacement is automatic – you don’t have to do anything.

If you are a farmer or agriculture worker, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a hotline to connect farmers with resources that can assist with damage and other agricultural emergencies related to the storm. The toll-free number is 1-866-645-9403. The department has also opened a hay and livestock assistance form to connect suppliers and those in need that you can find at NCDisaster.ces.ncsu.edu.

Without congressional funding, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has had to pause loans for disaster assistance for homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses. Applications for these loans are still open and being processed, but applicants won’t receive funds until Congress provides more money. Visit SBA.gov/disaster for more information. Small business owners have bent over backwards to help out their neighbors in western North Carolina, and we need to do more to help them rebuild. I’ll keep pushing Congress to provide these resources.

And while you’re rebuilding, please be on the lookout for price gouging. My office has received more than 400 price gouging complaints, and I’ve already taken legal action against a landscaping company for price gouging a Hendersonville couple out of more than $25,000. Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency. File price gouging complaints at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

I also want to say a word about dis- and mis-information. People are hurting and looking for help, and we do them no service if we spread unverified rumors. Listen to authorities and look for verified guidance. Don’t spread information if you can’t be certain it’s true. Causing chaos does nothing to help people get back on the road to recovery.

You can also find these resources online at www.ncodj.gov/helene. Please share and use them, as well as our tips for protecting consumers after natural disasters. This is the most devastating storm we’ve ever seen in western North Carolina. Our mountain neighbors are incredibly resilient and strong, but they can’t do it alone. We need to be there for them, the way that they are there for each other.