Attorney General Jeff Jackson Statement on SCOTUS Decisions

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statements on some of the decisions released by the Supreme Court of United States today.

In Trump v. CASA, Attorney General Jackson was part of a group of 19 attorneys general defending the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney General Jackson’s statement:

“Because we took action to defend the Constitution, North Carolinians still have their Fourteenth Amendment right to full citizenship. While this case has been sent back to a lower court for review, our position remains unchanged. The language of the Fourteenth Amendment is clear, and we are going to defend it.”

In Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, Attorney General Jackson was part of a group of 23 attorneys general supporting the federal government’s defense of the Affordable Care Act’s preventive care provisions.

Attorney General Jackson’s statement:

“I’m grateful to the president for defending preventive health care for all Americans and to the Supreme Court for upholding the law. Today’s decision means North Carolinians can get the medical care they need to diagnose medical issues and get treatment early.”

In FCC v. Consumers’ Research, Attorney General Jackson was part of a group of 22 Republican and Democratic attorneys general supporting the FCC’s ability to fund phone and broadband services.

Attorney General Jackson’s statement:

“North Carolinians in rural areas know how hard it is to get good phone and internet service. Today’s decision means that the federal government and the FCC can keep getting phone and internet connections to schools, businesses, and neighborhoods that desperately need it. It was the right call.”

