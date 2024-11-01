BioSteel Strengthens Commitment to Collegiate Athletics as Presenting Sponsor of Canada West TV

BioSteel x Canada West Partnership

At BioSteel, our commitment to the next generation of Canadian athletes is central to our mission.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , a leader in clean, healthy sports hydration, has been announced as the presenting sponsor for Canada West TV, the official streaming platform for Canada West university sports. This multi-year partnership aligns BioSteel’s mission with Canada West’s commitment to supporting student-athletes, while engaging fans and promoting healthy athletic performance across Western Canada.The BioSteel partnership will bring the brand’s visibility to Canada West TV’s extensive viewership, showcasing BioSteel products throughout the broadcasts and supporting Canada West’s celebrated "Players of the Week" feature, which highlights top-performing athletes each week.“At BioSteel, our commitment to the next generation of Canadian athletes is central to our mission,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “This collaboration with Canada West TV allows us to support and celebrate young athletes who embody hard work and excellence on and off the field.”BioSteel’s partnership with Canada West TV is part of a broader initiative to support Canadian collegiate athletics and empower student-athletes with clean, science-backed hydration. This latest collaboration, along with BioSteel’s recent partnership with Ontario University Athletics (OUA), exemplifies the brand’s dedication to promoting athletic success across Canada.About BioSteel:BioSteel is a leader in the sports hydration industry, offering clean, high-performance hydration solutions trusted by professional athletes and teams across North America and Europe, including organizations like the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, NBA, their affiliates, and more. In addition to hydration, BioSteel also provides athletes, active individuals, and those aspiring for a healthier lifestyle with the highest quality protein products and other sports nutrition products needed to perform at their best and stay healthy. Committed to excellence, BioSteel equips athletes and active individuals with the tools they need to reach peak performance every day.About Canada West:Canada West is a premier athletic conference that encompasses 17 universities across Western Canada. Dedicated to fostering academic and athletic excellence, Canada West provides student-athletes with opportunities to compete at the highest collegiate level while preparing for success beyond sports. Canada West TV, the conference’s official streaming platform, delivers live broadcasts of university sports to fans nationwide, offering an immersive experience and showcasing Canadian collegiate talent.

