MyGuava and Crystal Palace Fan Payment Cards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyGuava and Crystal Palace Launch Exciting Fan Payment Cards and Rewards• Palace fans can now download the MyGuava App and order a custom- designed Crystal Palace Card.• Cards will provide users with cashback on all purchases, with up to 7% available for limited edition cards at any sporting goods store.• 900 ‘Palace Gold’ cards will also be made available, with each card providing the user with enhanced cashback and exclusive club benefits.MyGuava in association with Crystal Palace Football Club is thrilled to launch exclusive Crystal Palace Fan Cards with rewards and a variety of perks as well as a unique opportunity for fans to celebrate their connection to the club while enjoying MyGuava’s seamless payment solutions.Palace fans can now download the MyGuava App and order a Crystal Palace Card, choosing from three custom-designed cards: ‘Palace Gold’, ‘Palace Sash’ and ‘Selhurst 100’.Each card comes packed with perks, including entry into exclusive prize draws, cashback on all purchases, giving Palace fans an opportunity to take advantage of the 7% cashback offer ahead of the festive period. Additionally, the cards come with Visa Platinum status for added financial flexibility.Furthermore, for the most dedicated Eagles supporters, 900 limited-edition ‘Palace Gold’ cards will be available on a first come first served basis, offering enhanced cashback rates and special access to exclusive club benefits.Rewards SystemThe MyGuava and Crystal Palace card will also be introducing a multi-stage reward system, providing cardholders with the exciting chance to earn Crystal Palace merchandise and experience based on spending. Supporters can win Crystal Palace branded bottles, t-shirts, hoodies as well as stadium tours and even personalised messages from the team for completing transaction milestones.The MyGuava App, which is the flagship product of Guavapay , is designed to meet the broad financial needs of users. Users can open accounts in 20 currencies, make seamless local and global transfers, and use both virtual and physical debit cards.The App also has significant global reach, with access to 140 countries in more than 90 currencies and there are additional benefits with discounted gift cards from top brands and tools for enhancing user experience, such as digital skins, spending management tools and vaults.To learn more about the Crystal Palace Card and Reward scheme, please visit the link below:About GuavapayGuavapay is a global fintech company with headquarters in London. The company has built a global financial ecosystem to empower individuals and businesses and give them more control over their financial lives. The All Things Payments App, MyGuava and the B2B platform, MyGuava Business simplify financial services, making them more accessible and affordable for people who have historically been overlooked.The MyGuava Application is owned and operated by Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited’s ICO registration number is ZA274504.For more information, please visit www.guavapay.com or contact:Media Contacts:Kieran McDonaghEmail - kieran.mcdonagh@guavapay.comRajeshwari ChannakrishnaEmail – rajeshwari.channakrishna@guavapay.com

