Bringing L7 legal apprenticeships to Wales: share your views

In England, Level 7 legal apprenticeships offer an alternative route to becoming a fully qualified solicitor, without the need for a traditional university degree.

These apprenticeships provide both practical training and academic study over a six-year period before taking the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) to become a qualified solicitor.

In Wales, however, Level 7 legal apprenticeships are currently not available.

As a result, Welsh students wanting to take this route are having to relocate to England.

We are campaigning to bring the Level 7 legal apprenticeship to Wales to improve access into the profession and parity of investment and opportunity for firms in Wales.

But, we want to hear the views of junior solicitors, firm owners and partners, paralegals, university law students, school and college students.

Fill out the survey and be in with a chance of winning one of three £50 vouchers:

