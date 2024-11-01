New Valley Labs Launches as a Greenhouse for Founder Revolution in Ohio

New Valley Labs empowers underserved LGBTQIA+, underrepresented, and female founders, cultivating a thriving Midwest tech ecosystem for founder success.

We want to create a space where founders can be their authentic selves and feel empowered to build businesses that reflect their values.” — Laveréna Wienclaw

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Valley Labs, a groundbreaking startup studio, officially launches today. It positions itself as the Greenhouse for a founder revolution in Ohio. Focusing on empowering underserved LGBTQIA+, underrepresented, and female founders, New Valley Labs is committed to cultivating a thriving tech ecosystem in the Midwest.

Embracing the slogan “Where Founders Bloom” with an intentionally-vibrant and grounded brand identity that is bold, impactful, and refreshing for the venture capital scene. Their launch identity was carefully crafted by Cleveland’s own identity-driven design agency, A Small Studio. New Valley Labs provides a nurturing environment for innovative ideas to take root and flourish. The studio's mission is to accelerate the journey of visionary founders from 0 to 1, offering them the resources, mentorship, and capital needed to transform their ideas into successful ventures.

“We saw a gap in the Midwest’s startup landscape, where talented individuals with groundbreaking ideas lacked the support system to turn their vision into reality,” said Dakota Kincer (they/them), CEO and Co-founder of New Valley Labs. “New Valley Labs is designed to bridge that gap and empower those who have historically been excluded from traditional avenues of funding and support. We're throwing the ladder back down so that everyone has a chance to climb.”

New Valley Labs’ commitment to inclusivity extends beyond its founder-centric approach. The studio fosters a collaborative and supportive community where founders can connect, share experiences, and learn from each other. This emphasis on building a safe and equitable space has attracted a diverse range of entrepreneurs eager to break the mold and disrupt the tech industry.

“We’re not interested in replicating the often cold and cutthroat culture of Silicon Valley,” "We want to create a space where founders can be their authentic selves and feel empowered to build businesses that reflect their values." shared Laveréna Wienclaw (she/her), COO and Co-founder.

New Valley Labs already boasts an impressive portfolio of companies addressing critical needs within various sectors, including:

Deckly: An AI-powered platform streamlining deal flow management for investors. Deckly’s goal is to bring humanity back into the investment process by giving investors back valuable time.

SoMu: This innovative platform ensures accurate royalty payments and reduces copyright infringement risks for online streamers. SoMu aims to enhance music marketing and create new revenue streams for artists.

“We’re incredibly excited about the potential of our portfolio companies and the positive impact they’re poised to make,” added Wienclaw. "

Their success is a testament to the power of inclusivity and the immense talent pool that exists right here in Ohio.”

New Valley Labs actively seeks partnerships with investors and organizations who share their vision for a more equitable and inclusive tech ecosystem.

Contact: hello [at] newvalleylabs.com

