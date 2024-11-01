Press Releases

11/01/2024

CT DoAg Announces Farm Transition Grant to Support Diversification and Expansion of Agricultural Businesses

Applications Due January 10, 2025

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) announces the release of Farm Transition Grant program guidance for fiscal year 2025. Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives are eligible to apply with a focus on projects seeking to diversify existing operations or transitioning to value-added agricultural production and sales. All applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Funding priorities include projects which increase the availability of livestock processing facilities in Connecticut and utilization of equipment specific to climate smart, sustainable agricultural practices. Updates to the grant guidance include:

Infrastructure Investment maximum award increased from $20,000 to $25,000.

Innovation and Diversification match requirement decreased from 50% to 25%.

Applicants of awarded projects who do not possess a current business plan will be required to develop one with CT Small Business Development Center.

The grant categories are summarized below.

New Farmer Micro Grants: Up to $5,000 awarded to support new and beginning individuals or partnerships with one full year to three years of production history, seeking long-term careers in the Connecticut agriculture industry. Eligible expenses include production or processing equipment directly related to agriculture, small buildings, irrigation, pasture fencing, equipment purchasing related to increasing production, and marketing expenses including establishing a website.

Up to $5,000 awarded to support new and beginning individuals or partnerships with one full year to three years of production history, seeking long-term careers in the Connecticut agriculture industry. Eligible expenses include production or processing equipment directly related to agriculture, small buildings, irrigation, pasture fencing, equipment purchasing related to increasing production, and marketing expenses including establishing a website. Infrastructure Investment Grant: Up to $25,000 awarded to support farmers in production for a minimum of three years with a need for infrastructure to expand, diversify, and/or transition the farm’s production and operation.

Up to $25,000 awarded to support farmers in production for a minimum of three years with a need for infrastructure to expand, diversify, and/or transition the farm’s production and operation. Research and Development Grant: Up to $25,000 awarded for farms with a minimum of three years of production history to conduct research to evaluate the viability of developing a new product line, service, or market.

Up to $25,000 awarded for farms with a minimum of three years of production history to conduct research to evaluate the viability of developing a new product line, service, or market. Innovation and Diversification Grant: Up to $49,999 awarded for the implementation of a new product or service for market or business expansion after a research and development phase has been explored.

“As Connecticut farms evolve to meet modern demands, we continue to refine our farm transition grant program to provide the crucial support they need to diversify operations, embrace sustainability, and cultivate a resilient agricultural future,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Leveraging state dollars with private funds enables us to make meaningful investments in small businesses to accelerate their growth.”

Farm Transition Grant is authorized by and funded through C.G.S. Section 22-26k to strengthen the economic viability of Connecticut’s agricultural businesses in times of growth and change. Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants with additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses. This is a competitive grant process with applications scored by a review panel. Grant awards will be announced in February 2025.

Those interested in applying for Farm Transition Grant are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 10:00-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. This webinar will include an overview of the grant program, application components, and submission process. A recording of the webinar will be posted for those who cannot attend the live session. To register for the webinar, visit this page.

In addition to the virtual workshop, open office hours will be offered virtually providing an opportunity to drop in and ask questions on the following dates:

Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. via Zoom

Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. via Zoom

Questions regarding the Farm Transition Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov. Details on the application requirements, submission process, FAQs, and office hours are provided at Farm Transition Grant Program.

