Scalise Tours Hurricane Helene Damage in Asheville

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) visited Asheville, North Carolina with Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) alongside Congressman Jason Smith (R-Mo.), Congressman Mark Alford (R-Mo.), and Congressman Mike Collins (R-Ga.) to tour communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. Leader Scalise met with local officials, volunteers, and small business owners working to rebuild and released the following statement:

“Hurricane Helene had a devastating impact across western North Carolina. But I saw in Asheville today what I saw in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina: resilient people coming together in the face of destruction and tragedy to lend helping hands to their neighbors and rebuild their vibrant community. I’m thankful to have been here to see the challenges firsthand and to meet many of the incredible volunteers, restaurateurs, and business owners already working to restore what was lost. My friend Congressman Chuck Edwards is working tirelessly in the wake of this storm to help these hard-hit areas and aid them on their road to recovery. North Carolina is not alone in this fight.”

Below are photos from Leader Scalise's visit:



1) Leader Scalise tours flood damage at Veterans Restoration Quarters.



2) Leader Scalise shares stories from Hurricane Katrina recovery and discusses federal support with River Arts District restauranteur.



4) Leader Scalise talks to Congressman Chuck Edwards about the recovery progress at a veterans support facility.



