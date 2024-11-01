Scalise Tours Hurricane Helene Damage in Asheville
“Hurricane Helene had a devastating impact across western North Carolina. But I saw in Asheville today what I saw in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina: resilient people coming together in the face of destruction and tragedy to lend helping hands to their neighbors and rebuild their vibrant community. I’m thankful to have been here to see the challenges firsthand and to meet many of the incredible volunteers, restaurateurs, and business owners already working to restore what was lost. My friend Congressman Chuck Edwards is working tirelessly in the wake of this storm to help these hard-hit areas and aid them on their road to recovery. North Carolina is not alone in this fight.”
Below are photos from Leader Scalise's visit:
1) Leader Scalise tours flood damage at Veterans Restoration Quarters.
2) Leader Scalise shares stories from Hurricane Katrina recovery and discusses federal support with River Arts District restauranteur.
3) Leader Scalise meets with local business owners working to rebuild the River Arts District.
4) Leader Scalise talks to Congressman Chuck Edwards about the recovery progress at a veterans support facility.
5) Leader Scalise hears about ongoing rebuilding efforts from hardworking volunteers on the ground.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.