The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, March 6, 2025

In the past, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) required oil and gas leaseholders on the Outer Continental Shelf to issue an archaeological report before a project could begin if that project would potentially impact archaeological resources.

In September 2024, however, the Biden Administration decided to further crush American energy production with bureaucracy by issuing a rule to require ALL oil and gas lessees and operators to submit archaeological reports for certain exploration or development activities on the Outer Continental Shelf to protect marine archeological resources like shipwrecks and so-called “cultural resources.”

This rule, the “Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources,” increases burdens on oil and gas lessees by forcing them to conduct expensive surveys, discouraging domestic energy production, weakening American energy independence, and once again, raising costs for consumers.

After four years of these kinds of disastrous energy policies under the Biden Administration that created the energy crisis we still suffer from today, it is vital that we stop targeting domestic oil and gas production and bring back common sense to U.S. energy policies. Unleashing American energy lowers costs for struggling families and workers, and strengthens our national and energy security by making us less dependent on foreign nations.

Today, House Republicans are bringing legislation to overturn the Biden BOEM’s burdensome rule and return to President Trump’s America First energy agenda.