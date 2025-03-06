The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, March 6, 2025
In the past, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) required oil and gas leaseholders on the Outer Continental Shelf to issue an archaeological report before a project could begin if that project would potentially impact archaeological resources.
In September 2024, however, the Biden Administration decided to further crush American energy production with bureaucracy by issuing a rule to require ALL oil and gas lessees and operators to submit archaeological reports for certain exploration or development activities on the Outer Continental Shelf to protect marine archeological resources like shipwrecks and so-called “cultural resources.”
This rule, the “Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources,” increases burdens on oil and gas lessees by forcing them to conduct expensive surveys, discouraging domestic energy production, weakening American energy independence, and once again, raising costs for consumers.
After four years of these kinds of disastrous energy policies under the Biden Administration that created the energy crisis we still suffer from today, it is vital that we stop targeting domestic oil and gas production and bring back common sense to U.S. energy policies. Unleashing American energy lowers costs for struggling families and workers, and strengthens our national and energy security by making us less dependent on foreign nations.
Today, House Republicans are bringing legislation to overturn the Biden BOEM’s burdensome rule and return to President Trump’s America First energy agenda.
S.J. Res. 11, introduced by Sen. John Kennedy, disapproves the Biden BOEM’s rule requiring oil and gas lessees and operators to submit an archaeological report for certain exploration or development activities on the Outer Continental Shelf to protect marine archeological resources like shipwrecks and so-called "cultural resources," blocking increases in domestic energy production, weakening energy independence, and raising costs for consumers.
Now, as America enters its golden era, is the time to unleash American energy, lowering costs for families who have been struggling for four years under President Biden’s disastrous policies and keeping Americans safe by strengthening our energy security.
Censuring Al Green for Disgraceful Display During Presidential Address
On Tuesday night, as President Trump delivered a Joint Address to Congress and the country, Democrats behaved in a shameful manner, disrespecting this body and the American people they serve through disruptive outbursts and grandstanding.
In particular, at the beginning of the address, Rep. Al Green interrupted the President numerous times in a disgraceful display breaching proper conduct, rising to shout at President Trump and make a spectacle of the proceedings.
Despite being warned by Speaker Johnson and repeatedly instructed to take his seat, Rep. Green continued shouting, impeding the President from addressing Congress and America.
Speaker Johnson eventually had to instruct the Sergeant at Arms to escort the Texas Representative out of the House Chamber to restore order and decorum, allowing President Trump to continue with his speech.
This type of behavior is unacceptable and strictly prohibited by House Rules. We cannot tolerate such disruptions and outbursts during official proceedings on the U.S. House floor.
Rep. Dan Newhouse’s privileged legislation, H. Res. 189, condemns and censures Rep. Al Green for violating House rules and persistently disrupting President Trump’s Joint Address despite being warned to stop.
