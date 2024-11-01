An iconic duo, Popeye and Elvis, will share top billing at Morphy’s Nov. 6-7 Toys & General Collectibles Auction

Very rare Linemar battery-operated Popeye OliveOyl Tank, one of very few to come to market. High-quality reproduction box. Excellent condition. Provenance: Mark Kuster collection. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Rare and complete Batman Utility Belt marked ‘1966 Ideal Toy Company’ and ‘National Periodical Publications.’ Original insert and all crime-fighting accessories present. Estimate: $12,000-$18,000 Four complete 1956 Bubbles Elvis card sets. Marked ‘1956 Elvis Presley Enterprises’ on back of each card. Various conditions, but overall excellent. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000

Featured: Mark Kuster’s 35-year toy collection spanning the Popeye universe; and a single-owner trove of Elvis fan club rarities and autographed material

Mark Kuster's sensational collection of Popeye toys includes some of the finest of all known examples, with 39 of them retaining their rare original boxes.” — Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions

DENVER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphy’s last major toy sale of the year will take place on November 6-7, three weeks before Thanksgiving, but there isn’t a single “turkey” in the lineup. In fact, there’s so much quality and variety, it will feel like one of those great toy events of the pre-Internet era that collectors used to love.The auction is anchored by two major collections: a fantastic array of Popeye toys amassed over 35+ years by retired professor and Popeye reference-book author Mark Kuster, and a North Carolina collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia that will leave bidders all shook up.Kuster’s collection of approximately 72 Popeye toys includes some of the finest of all known examples, with 39 of the comic-character rarities retaining their original boxes. There are many seldom-seen color variations in the specialty grouping comprised of Popeye with Parrot Cages toys, whose differences include striped or solid-colored legs, caped or without cape, etc.The top picks in Kuster’s toy trove are a battery-operated Popeye and Olive Oyl Tank (with repro box), followed by a very rare Hoge tin speedboat, one of fewer than a dozen known to exist. Also in the circle of honor are a boxed Chein Popeye Heavy Hitter and a Linemar Popeye Aeroplane, which is small but beautiful and very difficult to find in EX-NM working condition. Another of Kuster’s personal favorites is a classic Hubley cast-iron Popeye Motorcycle.The Elvis collection comes from a diehard fan who always bought but never sold, meaning the goodies are fresh to the market. Many pieces were autographed by “The King” himself, including 20 rare sets of Elvis Presley cards that span the years 1956-1978 and have a total estimated value of $10,000-$20,000. Additionally, there are cards from a series produced in the late 1970s after Presley’s passing (in 1977). Many of the cards are graded. Additionally, there are Graceland mementos, bracelets, earrings, military-style dog tags, scarves, photos, magazines and, of course, records.“The majority of the collection consists of fan club items you could order, or which you would receive, if you were a member of the Elvis Presley Fan Club,” said Tommy Sage Jr, Head of Morphy’s Toys & Trains Department. In all, there are no fewer than 200 pieces dating from 1956 through the 1970s, which will be apportioned into 75 group lots.Sports card collectors are expected to step up to the plate for a selection that includes sealed sports cards, wax packs, cellos, rack packs and boxes. Two 1914 Cracker Jack cards are amongst the top lots – a PSA-graded Ty Cobb card could sell for more than $20,000, while a Honus Wagner card carries a $3,000-$5,000 estimate. Other exciting picks include an excellent 1973 Topps cello pack with a rookie card for Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt visible on top, and a Nolan Ryan card visible on the bottom. This sealed pack is estimated at $2,000-$4,000. In addition to baseball, other major league sports represented in the collector-card category include hockey, football and basketball.For the “pennywise” collector, more than 100 cast-iron mechanical banks will be offered, many of them in extremely nice condition. They include such “must-haves” as a Boy Scout Camp, Professor Pug Frog, Darktown Battery, Punch and Judy, Bad Accident, Trick Pony, Eagle and Eaglets, and a Shepard Hardware rare-variant Santa Claus and Chimney bank depicting the holiday gift-giver in a dark blue coat. Tommy Sage noted that he has never seen that particular color variation before.Pressed-steel trucks by all of the most coveted brands will be ready to roll across the auction block. In addition to Buddy ‘L’ trucks, several Buddy ‘L’ trains will join the railroad assortment alongside pre- and postwar trains, both standard and O gauge. Highlights include an exceptionally fine Carlisle train and a Lionel standard-gauge Blue Comet.From a consignment of old store stock, there are numerous Marklin HO trains and German autos, including approximately 50 mint/boxed Schuco cars that were never sold to the public. “Most are from the 1950s and were purchased right out of a store in Germany in the 1950s and ’60s,” Sage explained.Additionally, there are German and French (including Citroen) tin-litho cars manufactured both before and after World War II, and a large collection of American-made Wyandotte pressed-steel and lithographed tin vehicles. In all, there are 200+ cars, buses and airplanes.From a California collection, a remarkable German-made coin-op depicts heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis (1914-1981). The 4ft-tall composition figure stands on a wooden base and twists back and forth on springs. For the price of 10 German schillings, the customer could don the extra pair of boxing gloves – which are included and original to the unit – and spar with the legendary “Brown Bomber.” Sage assessed the period of manufacture as “probably the 1930s – the figure looks a lot like Louis did during the Max Schmeling years.”The Bat-Signal will be guiding superhero collectors toward an extremely rare Ideal Batman Utility Belt in beautiful, all-original condition in its original box. “I’ve never had one, and I’ve collected Batman toys all my life,” said Sage. “The last one I saw was in the $15,000-$20,000 range, and we expect the one in our auction will probably sell for around the same price.”The panorama of toys also incorporates hand-painted German toys, dolls, comic books, 1950s-1970s robots and space toys; pre- and postwar Erector sets in their original boxes, and 50 cast-iron doorstops led by a Judd Co., “West Wind Girl.”An outstanding salesman’s sample represents a road grader/thresher manufactured around 1900 by National Drill. Sage noted that some years ago a sample of the same type was auctioned for around $10,000.The Wednesday/Thursday Nov. 6-7, 2024 Toys & General Collectibles Auction will be held at Morphy’s gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9 a.m. ET. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone, and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Enquiries: call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com. Online: www.morphyauctions.com

