State coastal commission to meet in Ocean Isle Beach Nov. 13-14; Coastal Resources Advisory Council to meet Nov. 13

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov. 13- 14 at the Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, 111 Causeway Dr., Ocean Isle Beach. The public may attend the CRC meeting in-person or watch online.

The regular business meeting of the CRC will begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14. An in-person public comment period is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The Coastal Resources Advisory Council will meet in-person only Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at the same location.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (In-person only)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, 111 Causeway Dr., Ocean Isle Beach

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (In-person or by web conference)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.; Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, 111 Causeway Dr., Ocean Isle Beach

*Public comment period – Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. (in-person only)

Watch the CRC meeting by web conference here.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

November 13

Cape Hatteras National Seashore update

Public Comment

November 14

Recommendations for Permanent Rulemaking: Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0209 Urban Waterfront;

Public Comments and Consideration of Adoption 15A NCAC 07J .1401 Standards for Work Plats for CAMA Major and Dredge and Fill Permits 15A NCAC 07J .1402 Project Narrative 15A NCAC 07J .1403 Complete CAMA Major Permit and Dredge and Fill Applications 15A NCAC 07J .1404 Complete Minor Permit Applications 15A NCAC 07J .1405 Permit Fee 15A NCAC 07J .1501 Application Processing 15A NCAC 07J .1502 Circulation of CAMA and Dredge and Fill Applications 15A NCAC 07J .1503 Permit Conditions

Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis 15A NCAC 07H .2302 & .2305 General Permit for Replacement of Existing Bridges and Culverts;

Public Comments and Consideration of Adoption 15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge Area of Environmental Concern;

Overview of Minor Permit Program;

Town of Cape Carteret Minor Permit Program;

Consideration of variance requests: Oceanfront Setbacks in Town of Oak Island Riparian Setbacks in Holden Beach Oceanfront Setbacks in Avon Impervious surface limits in Figure Eight Island Oceanfront Setback in Town of Nags Head

Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

