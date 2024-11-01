Model OSCE for young leaders in South-Eastern Europe: Enabling young experts to better engage in peace and security efforts  

Model OSCE, a three-day initiative that brought together 23 young participants in Belgrade last week, convened people between 18 and 30 years old to gain hands-on experience in multilateral diplomacy and decision-making processes. The event, which took place from 29 to 31 October, hosted 13 young women and 10 young men from across the region.

The participants, representing the diversity of the South-Eastern Europe region, had the opportunity to simulate consensus-based negotiations involving OSCE participating States. Through this immersive experience, they gained practical insights into the OSCE's comprehensive approach to security and its emphasis on dialogue and co-operation.

“As a former Member of Parliament in Malta, I’ve seen both the highs and lows of public life. It’s crucial that youth aren’t just invited to discussions but have their perspectives actively integrated into decision-making,” said Oliver Scicluna, Special Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office on Youth. “We need inclusive processes to ensure their voices shape public policies.”

The event served as a platform to not only expand the participants' knowledge of the Organization’s work but also to sharpen their negotiation skills in a multilateral setting. The project reflects OSCE's commitment to advancing the youth and security agenda by building the capacities of young people to contribute to regional and international peace and security.

“Dialogue and negotiations can be challenging. They require respect, trust, understanding and - most importantly, talking and listening to one another with an open mind to overcome disagreement and reach compromises and ultimately consensus,” said Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Ambassador Jan Braathu in his address to the participants.

Participants specifically highlighted the importance of experience exchange with diplomats and public figures who provided them with guidance and unique insights from their exposure to global challenges and negotiations tactics. In addition, they stressed the application of negotiation techniques in a simulation exercise that allowed them to be better prepared for problem-solving and communication.

The Extra-budgetary Project “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region” continues to drive efforts to empower young leaders in South-Eastern Europe and beyond, fostering their potential to shape the future of security and co-operation in the OSCE region.